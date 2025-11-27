COSRX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

K-Beauty Takes Over: COSRX Leads Amazon Germany's Beauty Charts This Black Friday & Cyber Monday

27.11.2025 / 11:25 CET/CEST

BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's Amazon Beauty charts told a clear story this Black Friday & Cyber Monday (November 20th – December 1st) - COSRX dominated. As shoppers across Europe rushed to secure the best winter skincare deals, the brand's top-performing formulas surged to the front of the rankings, cementing their status as the season's most coveted essentials.

With consumer demand peaking and category wins across multiple listings, COSRX is now spotlighting the very products that captured No.1 positions throughout the Black Friday & Cyber Monday period, reflecting both its science-backed credibility and its global cult momentum.



The Snail Mucin Obsession: What Makes This Amazon No.1 So Irresistible

Powered by a lightweight gel texture and a highly concentrated 96% snail mucin, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is loved worldwide for its ability to accelerate winter skin recovery, calm irritation, and restore a healthy, luminous glow.

These performance-driven qualities are exactly what have kept it at the center of the global snail mucin craze - and solidified its position as the No.1 Beauty Serum on Amazon Germany.

A global K-beauty essential and one of Amazon's most unmissable skincare staples, this cult-classic formula becomes even more coveted during Black Friday, when it is offered at its lowest price of the year - 50% off. The Power of Peptides: COSRX's Fast-Rising Bestseller

A consistent No.1 in Amazon Germany's Toner category, the 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is powered by six purpose-driven peptides designed to work in perfect synergy, helping refine skin texture, improve firmness, and boost overall skin condition.

Widely praised by major German influencers including @Anna Dyu, @jacobgrey, and @thelipstickgirly, the serum has earned its reputation as a performance-driven essential within the K-beauty category.

Offered in a generous size at an accessible price, it delivers exceptional value - providing versatile, multi-area use with hydration, moisture retention, collagen support, and calming comfort for both face and body, making it one of this season's true must-have essentials. Amazon's Top-Ranking Pair: Snail and Peptide in One Definitive Set

To make its top-ranking formulas even more accessible to shoppers, COSRX is offering Amazon-exclusive Snail & Peptide Booster sets that bring together the brand's current No.1 bestsellers - The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence - in one convenient bundle.

Designed for those seeking a complete, results-driven routine, the set allows consumers to experience both of COSRX's category-leading heroes at once, exclusively on Amazon. Discover COSRX on Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.



