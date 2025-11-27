Issuer: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

In an industry first, Salzburg AG uses ADS-TEC Energy's ChargePost to support both ultra-fast EV charging and grid stability

27.11.2025

from left to right: Michael Baminger (CEO Salzburg AG), Herwig Struber (Member of the Management Board of Salzburg AG), Thomas Speidel (CEO ADS-TEC Energy) Copyright: Salzburg AG/Josip Bosnjak

ChargePost enables ultra-fast EV charging and provides battery storage for grid support

Prequalification allows participation in Austria's ancillary services market

Deployment showcases economic viability of multi-use charging without costly grid upgrades Salzburg AG plans to extend deployment with 20 additional ChargePost systems. Nürtingen, Germany and Salzburg, Austria - November 27, 2025 - ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, and Salzburg AG, a regional energy and infrastructure provider in Austria, announced the successful technical prequalification of the ChargePost fast charging system for participation in the Austrian ancillary services market. Salzburg AG has integrated ChargePost into its virtual power plant, where it now contributes to maintaining grid stability. The prequalification confirms that ChargePost is capable of providing short-term power adjustments to help stabilize grid frequency. This represents a new category of fast charging infrastructure: one that not only serves electric vehicles but adds value in an increasingly flexible and decentralized energy system. ChargePost combines ultra-fast DC charging of up to 300 kW with up to 201 kWh of battery capacity, even when connected to the standard low-voltage grid. Its bidirectional storage and intelligent energy management enable:

Peak shaving capabilities

Reduced grid connection costs Stable operation and full-power EV charging at any time These capabilities illustrate how battery-integrated fast charging can operate efficiently and reliably, even in areas with limited local grid capacity.

At a joint event in Salzburg on November 25, Thomas Speidel, founder and CEO of ADS-TEC Energy, together with Salzburg AG board members Michael Baminger and Herwig Struber, marked ChargePost's successful prequalification. Thomas Speidel said,“To accelerate growth, fast charging has to evolve from being a cost center. With intelligent buffering and stable grid behavior, systems like ChargePost open up new flexibility in the operation of charging infrastructure. Our work with Salzburg AG shows how high-power charging and grid stability can go hand in hand.” Further expansion of the collaboration ADS-TEC Energy has also won a tender from Salzburg AG for 20 additional ChargePost systems. This commitment demonstrates the importance of the two companies' strategic partnership as they continue to build-out battery-supported fast charging infrastructure in the region. A technology milestone that delivers new market opportunities ChargePost's prequalification demonstrates that it meets the criteria required to provide ancillary services – a capability traditionally reserved for standalone, large-scale battery storage systems. This compact multi-use architecture enables fast charging and grid support in a single system, offering utilities and charging operators a scalable approach that can be replicated across additional regions and markets. About ADS-TEC Energy With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design. Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the“Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy's systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide. For more information, visit: Media Contact: For ADS-TEC Energy: Katharina Decken Marketing & Communications ... For ADS-TEC Energy United States: Breakaway Communications for ADS-TEC Energy ... Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

