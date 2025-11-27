GESCO SE: Doerrenberg spins off Casting Products division into new company CASTEON

GESCO SE / Key word(s): Investment

GESCO SE announces that its subsidiary Doerrenberg will operate the Casting Products division as an independent company under the name CASTEON. With this step, the Group is strengthening its strategic orientation, increasing the segment's brand focus and creating the basis for further international growth. As a new, independent brand, CASTEON stands for technological excellence and future-orientated system solutions with sophisticated cast and forged components. With its clear positioning on the market, CASTEON's strengths can be utilised in an even more targeted manner in order to act more flexibly, more individually and closer to the requirements of markets and customers in the future. The name CASTEON combines "Cast" (design) with "Eon" (durability) and thus reflects the company's self-image of supplying durable, precise and economical solutions for international customers. As an international system provider and partner along the entire value chain, CASTEON develops cast and forged components as well as stainless steel and aluminium components, handles their procurement and assembly and integrates them into customised, ready-to-use solutions for various industries. The organisational separation from Doerrenberg's existing structure enables an even more targeted use of accompanying measures within the GESCO Business System and thus a stronger focus on the needs of global customers. At the same time, the spin-off of CASTEON will allow Doerrenberg to focus even more on its actual core business. "With CASTEON, we are creating a strong and independent brand that more clearly publicises our capabilities and strategically strengthens our portfolio," says Dominik Dross, Director Business Unit CASTEON. "This step is a commitment to our expertise, to our technological approach and to the people behind this success." The reorganisation will not affect existing customer relationships or ongoing projects. All previous services, contacts and contracts will remain in full, but will now be bundled and further developed under the new brand name CASTEON. CASTEON will be reported as an independent company in the Materials Refinement & Distribution segment from 1 January 2026, but will remain a direct investment of Doerrenberg Group. About GESCO: GESCO SE is an industrial group with market- and technology-leading companies in the capital goods industry, specialising in Materials Refinement & Distribution, Lifescience & Healthcare and Industrial Assets & Infrastructure. As a Prime Standard-listed company, GESCO offers institutional and private investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions in the industrial SME sector. Contact Peter Alex

