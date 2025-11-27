CPI Europe Publishes Unaudited Financial Results For The First Three Quarters Of 2025
Vienna, 27 November 2025
Vienna, 27 November 2025
CPI Europe publishes unaudited financial results for the first three quarters of 2025
CPI Europe generated net profit of €236.9 million in the first three quarters of 2025. Rental income was slightly lower year-on-year at €412.6 million due to the targeted sales of non-core assets. Revaluations (standing investments, property development and property sales) totalled €118.5 million. Financial results improved to –€93.6 million, mainly due to valuation effects from interest derivatives and positive changes in exchange rates.
CPI Europe continued its strategic property sales totalling €690.6 million in the first three quarters of 2025. The CPI Europe property portfolio included 365 properties with a combined value of €7,714.6 million as of 30 September 2025. Standing investments represented €7,543.5 million, or 97.8% of the carrying amount, and 3.1 million sqm of rentable space. The occupancy rate equalled 93.9%. The weighted average unexpired lease term by rental income (WAULT) equalled 3.8 years.
CPI Europe had a robust balance sheet structure as of 30 September 2025 with an equity ratio of 47.8% and a solid net loan-to-value (net LTV) of 41.0%. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €654.7 million. The entire volume of financial liabilities was hedged against changes in interest rates.
S IMMO AG published its results on the first three quarters of 2025 yesterday. Total revenues declined slightly compared to the same period last year to €275.2 million, and rental income amounted to €167.3 million. Results from hotel operations amounted to €13.1 million. Gross profit declined slightly to €160.4 million.
