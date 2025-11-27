

EQS-Media / 27.11.2025 / 20:05 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Brockhaus Technologies AG: Successful Annual General Meeting 2025 – new auditor Rödl & Partner elected with a strong majority

Frankfurt am Main, November 27, 2025. Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42,“Brockhaus Technologies” or the“Company”) held its 2025 Annual General Meeting. Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board proposed the appointment of Rödl & Partner as the auditor and group auditor for the 2025 financial year. The shareholders approved this nomination with a clear majority, thereby following the recommendation of both the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board. With Rödl & Partner as the new auditor, the Company gains a strong partner to ensure the continued high quality of its financial reporting.

Founder and CEO Marco Brockhaus emphasized in his speech:“Our technology group continues to maintain high balance-sheet quality and a very solid financing structure, which ensures a high degree of stability in the current recessionary economic environment in Germany. This is based on the consistently strong free cash flow, which is primarily attributable to Bikeleasing's highly scalable and highly profitable business model. Cash and cash equivalents have mainly been used to further strengthen the Group's balance-sheet quality. Starting next year, we expect to reach a“cash compounding mode”. This means that these distributions can be reinvested going forward. This significantly broadens our possible options – from dividend payments to share buybacks – always with the aim of sustainably increasing shareholder value.”

Bikeleasing invests in long-term growth strategy and transformation

The planned growth initiatives in the HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment (Bikeleasing, Probonio & Bike2Future), tied to last year's strategic transformation of the segment from a single-product to a multi-benefit offering, are temporarily weighing on EBITDA and EBIT. The majority of these investments relate to Probonio and Bike2Future – with the clear expectation that they will yield a strong payback.

As part of its international expansion strategy, Bikeleasing acquired a minority stake in the U.S. company Ridepanda as of September 30, 2025. The company sees this as an opportunity to create valuable synergies and apply its business model expertise in the U.S. market. Ridepanda is a digital platform that enables employers in the United States to offer bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters as employee benefits-making its business model an ideal strategic fit for Bikeleasing. In recent years, Ridepanda has already built an attractive client base, including Amazon, Google, and OpenAI.

Strong positioning of IHSE in Government & Defense

The Security Technologies segment (IHSE) ensures highly secure, high-performance data transmission in mission-critical applications with its robust and reliable KVM technology. By meeting and certifying critical security standards, IHSE has benefited from strongly growing business in the Government & Defense sector since last year. In the first nine months of 2025, this segment already accounted for approximately 45% of Group revenue.

Forecast for financial year 2025 confirmed – revenue expected to grow to €225 million–€235 million with adjusted EBITDA of €50 million–€55 million

Brockhaus Technologies continues to expect revenue between €225 million and €235 million for the 2025 financial year, corresponding to solid organic growth of +10% to +15% compared to 2024. For adjusted EBITDA, the Group plans to achieve between €50 million and €55 million in 2025.

Contact:

Brockhaus Technologies – Florian Peter

Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 90

Fax: +49 69 20 43 40 971

Email:...

End of Media Release

Issuer: Brockhaus Technologies AG

Key word(s): Finance 27.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News