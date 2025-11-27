Rs 305 Cr Tex-RAMPS Scheme Launched To Boost Start-Ups, Research & Innovation In The Textiles Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government has approved the Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up (Tex-RAMPS) Scheme to strengthen research, innovation and competitiveness across the textile industry.

The initiative, with an outlay of Rs 305 crore for FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31, will operate as a Central Sector Scheme fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles and aligned with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle.

Announcing the scheme, Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said Tex-RAMPS will integrate research, data and innovation to strengthen the sector's global position in sustainability, technology and competitiveness.

The scheme aims to address structural gaps in research, data infrastructure, innovation support and capacity development, with a broader objective of preparing India's textiles and apparel ecosystem for future challenges.

Tex-RAMPS comprises five major components: advanced research and innovation in areas such as smart textiles and sustainability; development of comprehensive data systems including employment assessments and supply-chain mapping; establishment of an Integrated Textiles Statistical System for real-time analytics; capacity-building initiatives to support State-level planning and knowledge-sharing; and targeted support for start-ups through incubators, hackathons and academia-industry partnerships.

The government expects the scheme to enhance India's global competitiveness, strengthen the innovation ecosystem, facilitate evidence-based policymaking, generate employment and deepen collaboration among States, industry, academia and public institutions.

(KNN Bureau)

