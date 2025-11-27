Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Culture Meets Costa Rican Minister Of Culture, Youth


2025-11-27 02:06:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Thursday with the Minister of Culture and Youth of the Republic of Costa Rica Jorge Rodriguez Vives. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in the cultural field.

Gulf Times

