Italy Strengthens Its Role In The UAE's Construction And Design Sectors With Over €166 Million In 2024 Exports And Continued Momentum Into 2025

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the, is set to highlight Italy's growing influence in the UAE's construction and design sectors. This will be showcased through a strong national presence at, held from, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, nearly 260+ Italian companies will showcase“Made in Italy” expertise in building materials, construction machinery, stone technologies, design solutions, and sustainable innovation. Their presence reflects Italy's strong commercial relationship with the UAE and its commitment to supporting the region's long-term urban development objectives.

At Big 5 Global 2025, the Italian Pavilion organized by ITA will bring together 58 exhibitors representing high-performing Italian companies operating in building systems, windows and façades, solar shading, construction technologies, and industrial components. The participation is organized in collaboration with ANIMA Confindustria, UNACEA, FINCO (ACMI, ANFIT, ASSITES, and P.I.L.E.). Italy's presence this year is further supported by OpportunITALY, the business acceleration program promoted by ITA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Through a curated buyer club and targeted matchmaking, the initiative enhances commercial opportunities for Italian companies and strengthens connections with the UAE and regional stakeholders.

Simultaneously, at Marble and Stone World 2025, 40 Italian companies coordinated by Confindustria Marmomacchine will showcase advanced stone processing machinery, natural stone, engineered surfaces, and design applications.

Italy continues to play an important role in supplying the UAE with high-quality construction materials and technologies. In 2024, Italy exported more than €166 million of building materials and stone products to the UAE. Updated industry data from ANIMA Confindustria shows that Italy's construction technologies sector remained strong in 2024, with total production reaching €18.69 billion and exports recording €12.38 billion. Employment in the sector remained stable at more than 56,407 employees.

Among all categories, valves and taps recorded the highest performance, reaching €9.55 billion in production and €6.05 billion in exports in 2024, supported by an employment base of 28,000 units. This was followed by equipment and components for thermal plants, which represented the second largest category with €2.90 billion in production, €1.92 billion in exports, and 10,500 employees.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman

Alessandro Durante Director External and International Relations ANIMA Confindustria

MR. FLAVIO MARABELLI, Honorary President of CONFINDUSTRIA MARMOMACCHINE

At both exhibitions, the Italian Pavilion will feature an extensive lineup of leading manufacturers and innovators in building materials, construction technologies, ceramics, and stone processing. Each company will present products that merge sustainability with aesthetics, hallmarks of the“Made in Italy” tradition, reflecting the country's ability to combine heritage, creativity, and cutting-edge engineering.

