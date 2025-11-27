NHRC Organizes Panel Discussion On Women In Digital Age Between Empowerment, Online Violence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), in cooperation with Qatar Lawyers Association, organized a panel discussion on women in the digital age: between empowerment and cyber violence, within the framework of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and as part of the "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" campaign launched by the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

The panel discussion brought together experts from the legal, judicial, security, academic and civil society sectors to discuss digital challenges and ways to protect women in cyberspace, and the global digital transformation that has provided women with new opportunities in education, work and entrepreneurship, in contrast to the rise of alarming patterns of cyber violence such as blackmail and defamation, digital surveillance and data theft, economic violence via platforms, and others.

In this context, Chairperson of the NHRC, HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah said tha the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women firmly affirms that women's dignity, rights and safety are an international and national responsibility that cannot be compromised or neglected. She noted that this discussion panel reflects the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting justice and equality, and enhancing the protection of women in all real and digital environments.

In her opening remarks, Her Excellency pointed out that digital attacks in all their forms and manifestations, such as blackmail, cyber harassment, defamation, stalking, privacy breaches, espionage, theft of personal photos, data, and financial accounts via platforms, and gender-based hate speech, constitute crimes that not only affect women, but also affect family security, social peace, and trust in the digital space. She noted that these digital attacks limit women's ability to participate economically and socially as desired.

Her Excellency stressed that protecting women from the dangers of the digital space is a national duty that requires the integration of all state institutions, governmental and non-governmental, in building a safe and inclusive digital environment capable of protecting women and girls from digital risks, and enabling them to fully benefit from the opportunities offered by the digital age.

Chairperson of the NHRC, HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah

Her Excellency noted the important steps taken by the State of Qatar in developing national legislation, strengthening digital infrastructure, providing effective mechanisms for reporting crimes, and offering legal and psychological support to victims. She pointed out that the State of Qatar's accession to the Convention on Cybercrime, which represents the first comprehensive international framework for addressing cybercrimes, reflects the State's commitment to combating digital crimes, which ensures greater protection for women from these crimes.

HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that the NHRC places the promotion of women's rights at the heart of its work, through strengthening legal protection, providing support to victims, spreading digital awareness, and contributing to the development of relevant national policies. She noted that protecting and empowering women in the digital environment is a fundamental pillar for building a safe and progressive society.

In turn, President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) HE Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki indicated that in light of the rapid progress witnessed in cyberspace, the digital risks faced by society in general, and women in particular, are increasing, which poses a real challenge to both society and the family.

His Excellency said that stability of society depends directly on the security of the family, as women are one of its most important pillars. Moreover, the stability of cyberspace is now measured by the ability of countries to protect society and the family, and to support and consolidate digital security indicators.

HE Al Malki emphasized that digital empowerment of women is no longer optional; it has become a central pillar for the safety and sustainability of society, a responsibility shared by the state, institutions, and all segments of society.

He affirmed that the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) places special emphasis on women by developing programs and initiatives designed to support them digitally. Among the most notable is the National Digital Safety Initiative, which aims to enhance digital safety indicators across society, including the protection and empowerment of women and girls in the digital space.

President of the National Cyber Security Agency stated that the agency provides awareness content for women and girls through several projects and initiatives, including the National Digital Safety Initiative, which has benefited more than 20,000 women and girls. Additionally, the National Cybersecurity Training Program saw women make up 49 percent of its over 24,000 participants.

He added that the Cybersecurity Curriculum Project has reached 290,000 girls, while more than 5,000 girls have benefited from the School Field Visit Project. Furthermore, the Summer Cyber Youth Camp provides annual awareness and training opportunities for 200 girls.

HE Al Malki noted that the agency's participation, alongside other national institutions, in the annual international campaign to combat violence against women reaffirms Qatar's national efforts to digitally empower women.

He highlighted that Qatar has demonstrated leadership in this field through well-established national initiatives that elevate the social and digital status of women.

Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, HE Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim bin Ahmed Al-Thani stated that digital empowerment is a fundamental human right that ensures equal access to technology and knowledge, and enhances active participation in sustainable development.

She emphasized that protecting women from violence in digital spaces is part of human rights obligations, based on the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the UN Principles on Gender-Based Violence.

Her Excellency added that the wise leadership has prioritized women's and family issues, believing in the importance of investing in women's capabilities.

She noted that the Ministry of Social Development and Family coordinates and unifies efforts through preparatory meetings with governmental and non-governmental entities to protect women and girls from all forms of violence and abuse.

She continued that this aligns with the theme launched by the UN Secretary-General for this year's campaign: "Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls".

She also highlighted that international efforts culminated last December, after five years of negotiations, in the adoption of the United Nations Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes.

She explained that signing this convention carries multidimensional significance-not only in terms of specialized legal frameworks, but also in terms of international standing, digital diplomacy, and social and economic development in an era of rapid digital transformation. The convention is the first legally binding international instrument addressing digital violence, urging countries to take immediate and effective measures to prevent and eliminate such violence.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family affirmed that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals is closely linked to the digital empowerment of women and girls, which requires their active participation in policymaking and decision-making, as well as enabling them to use and benefit from technology.

She highlighted the pioneering role of the Ministry of Interior in protecting society from cybercrimes through its ongoing efforts to develop technologies, raise awareness, and implement laws that ensure digital security and the safety of individuals and institutions, expressing appreciation for the significant efforts of the National Cybersecurity Agency, which supervises cybersecurity governance, risk management, and data privacy.

For her part, lawyer Asma Al Ghanem, Board Member of the Qatari Lawyers Association and Chairperson of the Association's Women and Child Affairs Committee, explained that today's digital world has opened wide horizons for women's education, professional empowerment, and support for their economic and social role.

However, it has also created serious challenges affecting women's safety and security in the digital space, which necessitates strengthening legal protection and building solid societal awareness to address these phenomena consciously and effectively.

Al Ghanem said the panel discussion, with its legal, security, and social dimensions, embodies the integration of national efforts in addressing electronic violence, enhancing protection in the digital environment, and supporting the state's role in providing a safe space for women, which contributes to their empowerment and shaping their future.

She stressed that empowering women in the digital space requires robust legislation that keeps pace with technological development, an active judiciary in the field of cybercrimes, enhancing partnerships between security and legal institutions, and building awareness that prioritizes the message of protection over punishment.

She pointed out that protecting women in the digital world is an extension of protecting them in real life, and that combating violence in all its forms is a shared responsibility that cannot be neglected, calling for efforts to create a safer digital space and a society that elevates women and believes in their ability to innovate and lead.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), HE Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali stated that the panel discussion concluded with a set of recommendations aimed at combating electronic violence against women.

It recommended enhancing the national legislative framework to meet the requirements of the modern digital environment, strengthening mechanisms for receiving electronic reports, developing unified and confidential platforms that allow women to report easily without fear or stigma, training security and judicial personnel to track digital crimes, investigate electronic evidence, and analyze technical patterns used to target women.

Al Jamali emphasized the importance of developing specialized units for digital crimes against women, combining legal, technical, and social analysis expertise, and enhancing cooperation between various concerned authorities and the NHRC to ensure prompt handling of reports, alongside strengthening digital protection capabilities within care institutions to provide psychological and legal support to victims, and building a national database to monitor cases of electronic violence against women and analyze their trends.

He affirmed the importance of spreading a culture of digital awareness through national media campaigns addressing the safe use of technology, ways to prevent blackmail, and how to identify fraudulent content, as well as activating the role of civil society institutions in providing awareness training programs on electronic protection for women and girls, and encouraging local social media platforms and media institutions to develop awareness materials aimed at reducing hate speech and digital harassment.

He noted that the panel discussion called for integrating the concepts of digital security and digital citizenship into school curricula at various educational stages, to instill standards for the proper and legal use of electronic means, training teachers and educational counselors to detect signs of digital violence among female students and how to address them, and organizing school and university programs to enhance digital protection skills.

Al Jamali affirmed that protecting women in the digital age is a shared national responsibility that requires the integration and coordination of efforts among various authorities to ensure a safe electronic space that upholds women's dignity, rights, and participation in national development.