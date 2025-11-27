Ardent Health (ARDT) Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Accounting Estimate Change And $97M Reserve Issue Driving 33% Plunge

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman has opened an investigation into potential securities law violations by Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) following the company's recent Q3 2025 financial disclosures. The disclosures revealed significant adverse accounting adjustments totaling $97 million that sent the stock tumbling over 33%.

The investigation is focused on whether Ardent's leadership was aware of, but failed to disclose, material weaknesses in internal controls related to revenue recognition and liability reserves, particularly given the magnitude of the adjustments.

Legal Analysis: The Accounting & Reserves Issue

Hagens Berman's investigation is focused on whether Ardent Health's management failed to disclose, or actively misrepresented, the true state of its internal controls regarding financial reporting. The key legal focus areas are:

Financial

Disclosure

Trigger Impact on Q3 2025 Legal Focus Collectability

Estimates $43 Million Reduction in Revenue Investigating the timing of disclosure and the adequacy of controls against persistent payor denials. Professional

Liability Reserves $54 Million Increase in Liability Investigating if the "adverse prior period claim developments" (related to claims from 2019–2022) were timely and properly reserved under GAAP and SEC guidelines. Guidance Significant cut to 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance Causation link between the undisclosed accounting issues and the reduced financial outlook.

The adverse disclosures on Nov. 12, 2025, concerning the $97 million combined adjustment-coupled with the significant reduction in 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance-seemingly diverge from the company's previously reported financial health.

Next Steps: Contact Hagens Berman Today

Hagens Berman has a proven track record of securing over $325 billion in settlements for investors and consumers.

The firm is actively advising investors who purchased ARDT shares and suffered significant losses due to the undisclosed $43 million revenue issue and $54 million reserve increase.

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Ardent Health investigation, read more )

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ardent Health should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability.

