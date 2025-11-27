HER2-Positive Gastric Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline: Insights Into A Growing Landscape With 20+ Companies Advancing Novel Treatments Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|SHR-A1811
|Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.
|III
|DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors
|Intravenous
|Rilvegostomig
|AstraZeneca
|III
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants; TIGIT protein inhibitors
|Intravenous
|Evorpacept
|ALX Oncology Inc.
|II/III
|CD47 antigen inhibitors; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Dendritic cell stimulants; Phagocyte stimulants
|Intravenous
|IAH0968
|SUNHO(China)BioPharmaceutical CO., Ltd.
|II/III
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants
|Parenteral
|JSKN003
|SUNHO(China)BioPharmaceutical CO., Ltd.
|II
|DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors
|Intravenous
|VNX-202
|Vironexis Biotherapeutics Inc.
|I/II
|Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Gene transference
|Intravenous
|ELVN-002
|Enliven Therapeutics
|I
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants; Tubulin inhibitors
|Oral
Recent Developments in HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Treatment Space
- In November 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc announced positive top-line results from the Phase III HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) in combination with chemotherapy, with or without the PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra® (tislelizumab), as first-line treatment for HER2-positive (HER2+) locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), including cancers of the stomach, gastroesophageal junction and esophagus. In July 2025, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced that the first patient in the United States has been dosed in the company's international multicentre phase III head-to-head clinical trial (HLX22-GC-301) comparing its novel anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody (mAb) HLX22 in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy with the current first-line standard of care therapy (trastuzumab + chemotherapy ± pembrolizumab) as the first-line treatment for HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer. In May 2025, Alphamab Oncology and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. jointly announced that a phase II/III clinical trial of anti-HER2 bispecific antibody KN026 in combination with chemotherapy as second-line or above treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer (GC) (including gastroesophageal junction cancer (GEJ)), has completed the first interim analysis and met the pre-specified primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) as evaluated by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), with both statistical significance and clinical relevance. In March 2025, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for HLX22, the company's innovative anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of gastric cancer. In January 2025, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., announced positive updated data from the ASPEN-06 Phase II clinical trial demonstrating that the company's investigational CD47-blocker evorpacept generates a durable clinical response with a well-tolerated safety profile among patients with previously treated HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer (GC) cancer. In December 2024, Radiopharm Theranostics announced that it has been granted Belberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval in Australia to initiate its First-In-Human (FIH) Phase I therapeutic clinical study of 177Lu-labelled RAD 202 for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. In November 2024, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in the phase III international multi-centre clinical trial of HLX22, an innovative anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of HER2-positive advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer. In May 2024, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. announced that the investigational new drug application (IND) for phase III international multicenter clinical study of Henlius' novel anti-HER2 mAb, HLX22, in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Scope of the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors, Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Fc gamma receptor IIB antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Immunologic cytotoxicity, Natural killer cell replacements, Tubulin inhibitors Key HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Companies: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AstraZeneca, ALX Oncology Inc., SUNHO(China)BioPharmaceutical CO., Ltd., Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., Vironexis Biotherapeutics Inc., Enliven Therapeutics, Yuhan Corporation, Mersana Therapeutics, Iambic Therapeutics, Inc, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, SystImmune, Inc., and others. Key HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Therapies: SHR-A1811, HLX22, Rilvegostomig, Evorpacept, IAH0968, JSKN003, VNX-202, ELVN-002, YH32367, XMT-2056, IAM1363, AUR103, BL-M17D1, and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the HER2-positive Gastric Cancer Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
Related ReportsHER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the HER2+ gastric cancer epidemiology trends.HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market
HER2+ Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key HER2+ gastric cancer companies including AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Zymeworks, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AbClon, ALX Oncology, Artiva Biotherapeutics, GC Cell, KLUS Pharma, Shanghai Miracogen, Pfizer, Bayer, Enliven Therapeutics, Ambrx, NovoCodex, Mersana Therapeutics, GSK, SystImmune, among others.Gastric Cancer Market
Gastric Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key gastric cancer companies including Amgen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, BeiGene, Zymeworks, AstraZeneca, ALX Oncology, Pfizer, KLUS Pharma, Enliven Therapeutics, Ambrx, NovoCodex, among others.Gastric Cancer Clinical Trial Analysis
Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gastric cancer companies, including EMD Serono, Sumitomo Pharma, LintonPharm Co., Ltd., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K., Genentech, Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Leap Therapeutics, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical, Ellipses Pharma, Amgen, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, LianBio LLC, Chengdu Kanghong Biotech,Eisai Inc., AB Science, Maxinovel Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Genome & Company, Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., MacroGenics, ALX Oncology Inc., Codiak BioSciences, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., TCRx Therapeutics, InxMed (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Imugene Limited, SOTIO Biotech, CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Zymeworks Inc., NextCure, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Athenex, Inc., Curis, Inc., Qurient Co., Ltd., Acepodia Biotech, Inc., Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tarus Therapeutics, Inc., Lumicell, Inc., Legend Biotech,Cue Biopharma, TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC, OBI Pharma, Inc, Astellas Pharma, HiberCell, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc., Inspirna, Inc., Klus Pharma Inc., Genzada Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics, VM Oncology, LLC, Immunomic Therapeutics, Peptron, among others.
DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.
Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting ServicesHealthcare Conference Coverage Pipeline Assessment Healthcare Licensing Services Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.
Connect with us at LinkedInCONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur... +14699457679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment