Deol Family & Hema Malini Host Separate Prayer Meetings For Late Dharmendra On The Same Day

In a surprising turn of events, two separate prayer meetings were held in the memory of the late Dharmendra on the same day - November 27.

While the first prayer meet was organised by his first wife Prakash Kaur and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, the second prayer meet was hosted by Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema Malini organised the prayer meet at her house in a bungalow, while Sunny and Bobby organised the meet at another location in Mumbai.

Several close family friends and well-wishers, including Sunita Ahuja and her son Yashvardhan, were seen arriving at Hema Malini's home for the service. Actress Madhoo was also present to pay her respects. Talking about the prayer meet hosted by Bobby and Sunny, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhay Deol, Aryan Khan and others marked their presence.

For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra would have turned 90 on the 8th of December this year. The actor passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were on.

The actor is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; their four children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta and Vijayta; and his second wife and superstar, Hema Malini and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Hema Malini, earlier in the day today, had penned an emotional farewell note for her late husband. She also shared some happy moments in the form of pictures of herself and her daughters Esha and Ahana with Dharmendra, on her social media.

