Bangladesh School Teachers Stage Major Protest Over Pay And Promotion Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 27 (IANS) Teachers of Bangladesh's government primary schools resumed a full-day work stoppage on Thursday, holding a strike on school premises to press home their three-point demand, local media reported.

The teachers said they would not enter the classroom until their demands are met, while the“Student Learning Assessment – Second Phase” has also been suspended as part of the programme.

According to Shamsuddin Masud, central president of the Bangladesh Primary School Assistant Teachers' Association, the strike was being observed collectively because the Ministry under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government had shown“no visible progress” on their demands throughout November.

“One of our colleagues died and many others were injured in police action (earlier this month). We will not go to classes anymore and take part in the examination until the government issues a notification, meeting our demands,” Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Khayrun Nahar Lipi, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Primary Teachers' Association, as saying.

Primary school teachers began the three-day work stoppage on Tuesday to raise their demands regarding pay grades and promotion. They warned to boycott the annual examination and start a hunger strike in December if no announcement is made fulfilling their demands

The teachers have been protesting to press home their three-point demand, which includes upgrading their pay scale to grade 10, ending discrimination in promotion, and ensuring equal status with secondary-level teachers.

Meanwhile, teachers of government higher secondary schools have warned that all academic activities would be suspended from December 1 if their four-point demand, including upgrading the post of assistant teacher from the 10th to the 9th grade, is not addressed.

The announcement followed a sit-in in front of the Shikka Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday morning under the banner of the Bangladesh Secondary Teachers' Association.

The teachers alleged that they have faced long-standing "discrimination" and noted that they staged several movements previously.

"This time, we will return to our institutions only after the demands are met," one of the protesting teachers said.

Regular classes for this year have been concluded as exams approach, another teacher said, adding, "Initially, we will not take any exams. We will continue our work abstention."

Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in protests under the Yunus-led interim government as the country grapples with economic slowdown and deteriorating working conditions.