Fish & Seafood Global Industry Guide 2020-2024 & 2025-2029
Dublin, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish & Seafood Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Global Fish & Seafood industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- Fish & seafood market includes retail sale of ambient fish & seafood, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - processed, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - whole cuts, frozen fish & seafood, fresh fish & seafood (counter), and dried fish & seafood. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into food & drinks specialists, supermarkets, independent stores, hypermarkets, and others. The scope of others includes e-commerce, convenience stores, etc. All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using the yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered. The global fish & seafood market recorded revenues of $236.54 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2019-24. Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019-24, reaching a total of 22.99 billion kilograms in 2024. The global fish & seafood market growth during the review period was driven by an expanding economy, supported by rising household incomes and improved consumer purchasing power. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2024, the net disposable income per household in the US reached $164,007.1, up 30.0% from 2019.
Report Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Fish & Seafood
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Companies Featured
- AVI Ltd Ayam SARL Berggren AS Bolton Group BV Bom Peixe Industria E Comercio Ltda Clover Leaf Seafoods, L.P. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daiichi Suisan Co Ltd Dardanel Onentas Gida Sanayi AS Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd. FCF Co Ltd Fleury Michon SA FRoSTA AG Generale Conserve S.p.A. Grupo Calvo Grupo Herdez SA de CV Grupo Maritimo Industrial SA de CV Grupo Piscimex SA de CV Hagoromo Foods Corp High Liner Foods Incorporated HOMANN Feinkost GmbH Janes Family Foods, Ltd. Kocaman Balikcilik Ihracat Ve Ithalat Ticaret AS Labeyrie Fine Foods LDH (LA DORIA) Ltd Leardini Pescados Ltda Li Chuan Food Products Pte Ltd Maisadour SA Maris Food GmbH Maruha Nichiro Corp Nissui Corp Nomad Foods Ltd Ocean Brands Gp Ocean Fresh Seafood Products Sdn Bhd Oceana Group Limited Orkla ASA Otoki Corp Pacific West Foods Australia Pty Ltd Pescados Y Salazones Del Suroeste SA Pescanova Espana SL Polar Seafood Greenland A/S Princes Limited PT Heinz ABC Indonesia PT Indomaya Mas PT Sukanda Djaya Sajo Group Sea Harvest Group Ltd Shishi Huabao Mingxiang Foods Co Ltd Sofina Foods Inc Super Peixe Comercio De Pescados E Alimentos Ltda Tassal Group Ltd Thai Union Group PCL Thong Siek Food Industry Pte Ltd Trident Seafoods Corp
