Fish & Seafood Global Industry Guide 2020-2024 & 2025-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global fish & seafood market is witnessing growth driven by rising household incomes and expanding distribution channels, including e-commerce. Opportunities lie in retail, with a focus on chilled, frozen, and fresh products, as well as leveraging increasing consumer buying power in diverse economies.

The Global Fish & Seafood industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



Fish & seafood market includes retail sale of ambient fish & seafood, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - processed, chilled raw packaged fish & seafood - whole cuts, frozen fish & seafood, fresh fish & seafood (counter), and dried fish & seafood. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into food & drinks specialists, supermarkets, independent stores, hypermarkets, and others. The scope of others includes e-commerce, convenience stores, etc.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using the yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global fish & seafood market recorded revenues of $236.54 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% between 2019-24.

Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019-24, reaching a total of 22.99 billion kilograms in 2024. The global fish & seafood market growth during the review period was driven by an expanding economy, supported by rising household incomes and improved consumer purchasing power. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2024, the net disposable income per household in the US reached $164,007.1, up 30.0% from 2019.

