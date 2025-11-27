2025 Fish & Seafood North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The NAFTA fish & seafood industry offers growth opportunities, especially in Mexico with its rapid CAGR of 10.2% from 2020-2024. The US leads the market, with Mexico and Canada also showing growth potential. Competitive analysis and future forecasts can guide strategic decisions and entry-level market research.

The NAFTA Fish & Seafood industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The fish & seafood industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $19.88 billion in Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 10.2% over the 2020-24 period.

Within the fish & seafood industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $12.02 billion in 2024. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $5.01 and $2.85 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the fish & seafood industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $12.16 billion in 2029, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $6.95 and $3.10 billion, respectively.

