M4markets Ramps Up Engagement Across LATAM's Trading Scene

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M4Markets is making noticeable moves across Latin America, turning 2026 into a year of expected meaningful connections in the region. The broker began this year in Mexico, met traders in two major Colombian expos this October, and is headed for the Dominican Republic mid-November. Each stop allows the brand to speak directly with the trading community that is quickly defining LATAM's financial future. These appearances show the company's steady involvement in the region's journey toward accessible and transparent trading.

Commenting on this strategic move, Oscar Asly, CEO of the company, said:

“Our work in Latin America reflects our belief in the region's strong potential. Every event has shown how quickly financial awareness is spreading and how many individuals are ready to explore global markets. Our goal is to stand beside these traders, offering tools, education, and trusted technology that can help them grow with confidence.” He also emphasized that M4Markets views the region as a long-term partnership opportunity. Through its direct participation and engagement with local traders, the company continues to contribute to financial empowerment and fair access to global trading opportunities.

A Vision for Shared Growth

M4Markets' participation in the“Platforms that are Democratizing Trading in LATAM” panel, including Sam Chaney, the company's Commercial Director, brought valuable discussion to the stage. The panel explored how accessible technology and transparent trading conditions can help new traders progress in a market that is rapidly evolving.

The company's dedication to transparency and client protection has also been recognized internationally. At the Wealth Expo in Medellín, M4Markets was named Most Transparent Broker, highlighting its clear communication, ethical practices, and secure client experience.

To complement its ongoing outreach, M4Markets recently introduced a Refer a Friend program. The promotion allows existing clients to invite friends to join the platform and earn rewards as their friends begin trading. Both sides benefit, creating a community built around shared success and consistent engagement.

“The Refer a Friend program represents how M4Markets operates. It rewards loyalty and encourages traders to bring others into an environment where fairness, security, and performance guide every decision,” Asly added,“We are proud to serve as a dependable name for traders in Latin America and beyond.” He noted that the broker's presence at key expos and recognition across the region confirm its steady growth and reliability.

About M4Markets

M4Markets is a globally regulated broker supervised by FSA, CySEC, and DFSA, offering a secure and transparent trading environment. The company provides access to a broad range of markets, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies, with spreads from 0.0 pips, leverage up to 1:1000, and a minimum deposit of $5. Traders can choose from Standard, Raw Spread, Premium, Dynamic Leverage, or Cent Accounts, all supported on MT4 and MT5 platforms. The broker also offers a risk-free demo account for those who wish to practice before trading live. With multilingual support, several promotional offers, and educational resources, M4Markets remains dedicated to providing the tools traders need to perform better every day.

