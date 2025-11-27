Damaged Crops: MP CM Transfers Rs 238.78 Crore To Over 3 Lakh Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Sheopur/Morena, Nov 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred Rs 238.78 crore to the bank accounts of over three lakh farmers as part of compensation for paddy crops damaged due to heavy rain a few weeks ago.

Chief Minister Yadav transferred the relief fund in a ceremonial event organised in Sheopur district, in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

Farmers who received relief funds are from seven districts, such as Sheopur, Morena, Harda, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Dhar and Khandwa, for compensating them for crop losses due to excessive rainfall, floods and yellow mosaic pest disease.

"Our government stands with farmers at every step and is trying to fulfil promises made to the people," the Chief Minister said after transferring the amount through a single click during the event.

Later, Chief Minister Yadav attended an event at Morena district headquarters and inaugurated and performed 'bhoomi-poojan' for various development projects worth over Rs 162.55 crore.

Yadav also laid the foundation stone of an Ayurvedic College building in Morena worth Rs 70 crore, which will include the construction of a 100-bed hospital. This facility will offer direct and indirect employment opportunities to residents of around 20 nearby villages.

Notably, unseasonal rain with high-speed wind in the last week of October this year had resulted in huge damage to paddy crops, almost at the ready stage for harvest, in several districts in Madhya Pradesh.

State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) President Kamal Singh Anjana had then said that heavy rain had resulted in damage to crops in several other districts from Rewa, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Mandla, Dindori, Hoshangabad, Harda, Betul, Sehore, etc.