Cyprus Pledges Full Support For EU-India FTA, Calls India Key Ally

Cyprus Backs EU-India FTA for 2026 Presidency

As Cyprus gears up for its Presidency of the Council of the European Union in early 2026, the potential sealing of the highly anticipated European Union-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is a primary aspiration, according to Annita Demetriou, the President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Demetriou emphasised the strategic significance of India as a key ally and pledged Cyprus's full support to expedite the landmark trade deal. "We have to; we have to seal that, and we aspire to that, because we do believe that India is a very important ally," Demetriou stated, highlighting the mutual benefits of the agreement. "As a full member of the European Union for 20 years now, we will try to assist in any and every possible way. Because we do believe that is for the benefit of both of us and Cyprus," she affirmed, adding that her nation would pass the message that "through synergies and collaborations, we can do more."

Support for IMEC and Enhanced Bilateral Ties

The Cypriot President also expressed strong support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project, seeing it as a critical avenue for further collaboration. "We are much in favour of IMEC, the further collaboration of Europe and India, and I think that Cyprus can play its own unique role towards that, and I think that very soon we will have very positive notifications about it," she noted.

Discussing Cyprus's potential contribution to strengthening the IMEC corridor, Demetriou stressed the need to upgrade bilateral relations with India across multiple sectors. "First is that Cyprus at the bilateral level, between Cyprus and India, should upscale even more the relations in various sectors, such as, as you correctly mentioned, shipping, trade, education, and connectivity," she elaborated.

She stressed that at the European level, regarding IMEC and broader agreements between Europe and India, "we can do a lot." She acknowledged the growing regional interest in Indian collaboration. "It's not by luck that recently you have seen Greece and other countries aspire... I want to have further collaboration with India. And you can understand that in Cyprus, we will play our own vital role towards that," she added. Demetriou concluded this point by reiterating the Presidency's goal, "We want to see what more... we can do in order to achieve that."

Gratitude for India's Stance on Cyprus Issue

Addressing the ongoing situation concerning Turkey's occupation of Northern Cyprus, President Demetriou expressed deep gratitude for India's steadfast support. "We always had your support. India stood firmly... next to Cyprus all these years, corresponding positively to the Agreed Framework, which is the resolutions of the United Nations and of the Security Council," she shared. "And we are greatly grateful for it."

She specifically acknowledged India's contribution to the UN peacekeeping mission. "Also, I need to refer to your presence in UNFICYP that all these years, India has been supporting us, and this is something we truly cherish."

Demetriou emphasised the profound importance of India's stance, hoping for a swift resolution. "Your support means a lot, and we hope that soon we will be able to establish peace, stability and security in our country as well," she said.

Concluding with a vision for regional peace, she stated, "Cyprus can be a catalyst to the security and peace enforcement that we want for the neighbourhood, for Europe and for the whole world as well. That is why we believe that India has a strong position and leverage to remark about everything that we need. It needs to be passed forward in order to accomplish that goal."

