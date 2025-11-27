A Guide To Inner Peace - The Living Soul App (64 Day Free Trial Up To 5 December 2025)

MENAFN - Pressat) People from all walks of life are experiencing the benefits of meditation/mindfulness especially in times where concerns about mental health are increasingly in the news. If people are feeling called to move from seeking to Spiritual Enlightenment this app is“mind blowing in a good way.”The Living Soul App is created by Philip Wade, Western Mystic.Distilling over a decade of global sharing:

- It's a practical and simple 'how to' guide.

-“Inspiring”,“profound”,“life-transforming” and empowering insight is found in over 85 hours and growing of Video/ and Audio content from structured programmes, dealing with intense emotions and the fundamentals of effective meditation.

- A supportive and safe international community in a distraction-free space.

The app is the marriage partner to Wade's forthcoming book: The Living Soul with Troubador Publishing, release date 28th May 2026.

Wade states:“More people are feeling called to seek lasting peace and still feel able to participate fully in life, not everyone can go and live in an Ashram. It is their companion and the Ashram of their heart in their own home.”

Rooted in direct experiential realisation the app offers a new way for people to connect with their true nature. Wade's work is quoted in a PhD* by Dr David Bishop Psychotherapist, he has appeared on BBC Radio 4: Sideways - When time Slows Down (August 2025) and the well-known in the field Buddha at the Gas Pump (YouTube Channel). He has helped former followers of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Buddhist Monks and people from many walks of life. His style is reported to be“Elegantly simple”, of“Exquisite Clarity” and shared with“Compelling Compassion.”