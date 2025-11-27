403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd: Has received approval of its Work Plan for the exploration tunnel at its Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, Australia. This approval marks a significant milestone in the Company's progression from exploration success towards mine development. Over the past three years, Southern Cross Gold has systematically demonstrated one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries. Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd shares T are trading unchanged at $7.07.
