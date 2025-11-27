403
Dynacor Group Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Dynacor Group Inc.: Announced its monthly dividend payment for December 2025 in the amount of C$0.01333 per common share which will be payable on December 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 9, 2025. This dividend represents the 69th dividend and 59th monthly dividend payment made to shareholders. Dynacor Group Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $4.24.
