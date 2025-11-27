403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Allied Gold Corporation: Provided an update on the ongoing exploration and development activities at its Kurmuk mine in western Ethiopia, highlighting the scale and continuity of mineralized systems within its highly prospective gold camp and the growth potential and optionality of the Company's flagship development asset. Allied Gold Corporation shares T are trading down $0.12 at $26.85.
