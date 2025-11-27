Benjamin Freeman
- Assistant Professor, School of Biological Sciences, Georgia Institute of Technology
I want to understand the big patterns of life on Earth and ensure that today's incredible biodiversity will persist into the foreseeable future. My research focuses on the best places on Earth-mountains- and most of my lab has an inordinate fondness for our feathered friends. The central theme of research in the Mountain Bird Lab is to understand how montane birds are responding to climate change.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, School of Biological Sciences, Georgia Institute of Technology
