AVTODOM Group Partnered With The Sports And Theatrical Show Legends Of Sport. Legacy

The large-scale sports and theatrical show Legends of Sport. Legacy took place at the Megasport Sports Palace on October 18. It brought together Olympic champions, young athletes and theater and circus performers. AVTODOM Group acted as a partner of the event.

The project was created at the initiative of Russian gymnast and four-time Olympic champion Alexei Nemov. The event was a unique synthesis of sport, art and technology. Award-winning Russian athletes, gymnasts, acrobats and figure skaters participated in the show. Olympic champions in artistic gymnastics Nikita Nagornyy and Oksana Chusovitina, Olympic medalist in rhythmic gymnastics Dina Averina, multiple world champion in rhythmic gymnastics Arina Averina and others performed there.

The event was vibrant and inspiring, thanks to vibrant productions, lighting and multimedia installations, live performances and a captivating atmosphere. More than 150 athletes including Olympic champions, members of the Russian national teams and world and European champions in various disciplines participated in the program. Spectators were treated to performances of artistic, rhythmic and aesthetic gymnastics, acrobatics, trampoline, acrobatic rock 'n' roll and circus arts.

AVTODOM Group traditionally supports significant cultural and sporting initiatives aimed at developing and popularizing Russian sport. The company partnered with Alexey Nemov's show Legends of Sport: Monologue and the gymnastics show Swan Lake last year.

"Supporting cultural and sporting events is an important aspect of the AVTODOM concept. We are pleased to be part of such a large-scale and vibrant show as Legends of Sports. Legacy. Sport is a constant pursuit of excellence, discipline and self-confidence. We see significant potential in such projects. After all, a culture of success and a commitment to self-improvement is formed precisely through the example of legendary athletes. All these qualities are important in sports, in other areas of life and in business", - Anna Utkina, Communications Director of the Avtodom Group and the AutoSpets?enter Group, commented.