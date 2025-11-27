403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Pulls Back Bid To Host The 2031 AFC Games
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAE FA) has withdrawn its bid to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, months after formally submitting its proposal in February 2025.
The announcement was made through the federation's official X account on Thursday, thus Kuwait has become the sole Gulf state that has applied for hosting the championship in addition to Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and India, in addition to the file of organizing it jointly among Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Federation will coordinate with the national federations that had applied for hosting the games, pending selection of the host country due to be held with participation of 24 national teams, during voting at the general assembly in 2026.
The AFC called on November 27, 2024, on the national associations to bid for the hosting ahead of the final nomination date on March 31, 2025. (end)
skm
The announcement was made through the federation's official X account on Thursday, thus Kuwait has become the sole Gulf state that has applied for hosting the championship in addition to Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and India, in addition to the file of organizing it jointly among Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Federation will coordinate with the national federations that had applied for hosting the games, pending selection of the host country due to be held with participation of 24 national teams, during voting at the general assembly in 2026.
The AFC called on November 27, 2024, on the national associations to bid for the hosting ahead of the final nomination date on March 31, 2025. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment