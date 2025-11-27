Ashghal Announces Road Closure Around Khalifa International Stadium

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As the final match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 starts at 7pm, today, November 27, the Public Works Authority, Ashghal, in coordination with the relevant authorities has announced the road closure on Asiad Street.

The road closure is for approximately five hours before the match and will remain in effect for three hours after the event only.

These closures are to organize the movement of spectators entering and exiting the Khalifa International Stadium, venue of the final match.

Additionally, Ashghal's team continues working in close coordination with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, SDCL, to reinforce transportation and smooth movement to help officials, media, fans, teams and visitors navigate effortlessly across all roads.

To enhance communication, key event messages are now being displayed on the Dynamic Message Signs, DMS, across the network, ensuring consistent, timely guidance for all road users.