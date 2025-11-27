Trinamool Worker Hacked To Death In 'Kangaroo Court' In Bengal's Malda

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in the Kaliachak area of West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday in a kangaroo court convened by local panchayat run by the ruling party.

The deceased has been identified as Ekramul Sheikh (45).

According to local sources, Trinamool Congress booth President Shamsul Sheikh had a dispute with Ekramul over driving a tractor on his crop land.

When the dispute escalated, they approached the local police.

But the deceased's family claimed that the police did not file their complaint.

After this, Muktar Sheikh, the husband of the Trinamool Congress member of Rajnagar Gram Panchayat in Kaliachak area, convened a kangaroo court to resolve the dispute.

At the court, Shamsul was given the punishment of doing sit-ups by holding his ears.

Shamsul, however, could not accept the kangaroo court's decision and lunged towards Ekramul in front of everyone with a sharp weapon.

He hit Ekramul with the sharp weapon indiscriminately.

Several others were also injured as they came to rescue Ekramul from such attack.

Ekramul was taken to the Malda Medical College Hospital in a serious condition.

The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The rest of the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The family of the deceased demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Malda Superintendent of Police, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, said that a large police force led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Faisal Raja and Kaliachak Police Station Inspector In-charge Suman Chowdhury reached the spot after receiving the information.

"Police are still deployed in the area. An investigation has started," Yadav added.

The BJP, meanwhile, criticised the Trinamool Congress over lawlessness in the district.

Malda District BJP General Secretary Biswajit Roy said, "Since Trinamool Congress came to power, there is no such thing as police administration. The police are busy protecting their offices. So instead of a police station, a kangaroo court was convened to resolve local issues. We condemn this incident."

Malda District Trinamool Congress General Secretary Biswajit Ghosh, however, refused to accept the incident as a fallout of the party's infighting.

"This was just a family dispute. It has no connection with politics. Whenever something happens, the BJP associates the name of Trinamool Congress with it. This is not desirable. The police will definitely take action," the local Trinamool leader said.