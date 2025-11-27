Inhaled Therapy In Respiratory Disease Market To Grow USD 16.22 Billion By 2034
|Table
|Scope
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 11.98 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2034
|USD 16.22 Billion
|CAGR (2025 - 2034)
|3.44
|%
|Leading Region
|North America
|Market Segmentation
|By Drug Class/Therapy Type, By Delivery Device Type, By Indication/Clinical Use, By End User/Distribution Channel
|Top Key Players
|Chiesi Farmaceutici, Teva Pharmaceutical/ProAir Digihaler, Novartis, Viatris/Mylan, Insmed, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, PARI GmbH, Philips Respironics, Omron Healthcare, Aptar Pharma, Nemera, Vectura Group/specialist inhalation formulators, Propeller Health (part of ResMed), Adherium, Catalent/Lonza (CDMO partners)
What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Inhaled Therapy in the Respiratory Disease Market?
Smart inhalers: Networked "smart" inhalers that track usage, monitor compliance, and provide reminders are a significant trend, enhancing treatment effectiveness and patient adherence.
Advanced nebulisers: Technologies like vibrating mesh and ultrasonic nebulisers are gaining traction due to their improved efficiency, portability, and reduced treatment time.Growing use of biologics: Biologics and monoclonal antibodies are becoming more popular for home-based treatment of asthma and COPD
Product formulation: Dry powder inhalers have the largest market share among drug formulations and are expected to continue growing at the fastest rate.
Patient-centric devices: There is a growing demand for patient-friendly and portable devices that allow for easier and more convenient treatment, supporting home-based care.
What Is the Growing Challenge in the Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market?
Challenges in the inhaled therapy market include technical difficulties in drug formulation and delivery to the lungs, physiological barriers like mucus and airway narrowing, and patient-related issues such as poor inhaler technique and adherence. Additionally, the market faces regulatory hurdles and high costs associated with development and ensuring proper device usage.
Regional Analysis
How Did North America Dominate the Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market in 2024?North America held approximately a 42% share of the global inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market in 2024. The North American market for inhaled therapy in respiratory diseases is the largest globally, driven by a high prevalence of conditions like asthma and COPD
What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market In 2024?
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific inhaled therapy for respiratory diseases market is expected to grow rapidly due to high rates of respiratory illnesses like asthma and COPD, driven by factors such as increasing air pollution and a growing ageing population. Key drivers include government initiatives to improve healthcare access, rapid urbanisation, and the growing adoption of telemedicine, which is also expanding access to inhalers and related monitoring solutions.Become a valued research partner with us -
Segmental Insights
By Drug Class/Therapy Type,The short-acting & long-acting bronchodilators segment held an approximate 28% share in the market in 2024. Short-acting and long-acting bronchodilators and corticosteroids remain the backbone of inhaled respiratory care The inhaled biologics & nucleic-acid therapies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Inhaled biologics and nucleic acid therapies represent the next wave of precision respiratory medicine, targeting inflammatory pathways, genetic defects, and infectious agents directly in the lungs. Advancements in aerosolised delivery, stability, and targeted nanoparticles are rapidly expanding applicability in severe asthma, cystic fibrosis
By Delivery Device Type,
The metered-dose inhalers (MDI) segment held approximately a 35% share in the inhaled therapy in the respiratory disease market in 2024. MDIs remain one of the most widely used inhalation devices due to ease of use, portability, and broad drug compatibility. Growth is also supported by the shift toward low-global-warming-potential propellants and improved formulation technologies that enhance dose consistency and environmental compliance.
The smart/digital inhaler add-ons & connected devices segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Smart inhalers and digital add-ons integrate sensors and connectivity to track usage patterns, monitor adherence, and support remote disease management. These devices are increasingly adopted in chronic respiratory care, enabling personalised monitoring and improving treatment outcomes through real-time data integration with clinical platforms.
By Indication/Clinical Use Type,
The COPD segment held an approximate 38% share in the market in 2024. COPD accounts for the largest share due to its chronic progression and high global patient population, requiring maintenance therapy with long-acting bronchodilators and combination inhaled regimens. Rising hospitalisations and emphasis on early intervention further drive uptake of advanced inhaled formulations and digital adherence tools.The acute respiratory infections/hospital-administered inhaled therapies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Hospital-administered inhaled therapies for acute respiratory infections include nebulised antivirals, antibiotics
By End User/Distribution Channel Type,
The retail/outpatient pharmacies (prescription & OTC) segment held an approximate 60% share in the global inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market in 2024. Retail and outpatient pharmacies dominate distribution due to high prescription volumes for chronic respiratory diseases and growing availability of OTC inhaled relievers. Convenience, refill adherence programs, and pharmacist-led patient education further strengthen this channel's market role.
The home care & long-term care segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Home care and long-term care segments are expanding as chronic respiratory patients shift toward home-based disease management supported by portable inhalers, nebulisers, and digital monitoring solutions. Ageing populations and healthcare system cost-reduction initiatives accelerate the adoption of remote inhaled therapy management.Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:
Latest Advancements in the Market
|Company
|Product
|Application
|Source
|Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical
|HRS-9821
|An inhaled dual phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3/4 inhibitor for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
|Hengrui's HRS-9821: Pioneering Inhalation Therapy and Cementing Respiratory Leadership in China
|Cambridge Healthcare Innovations (CHI)
|Quattrii
|First-ever dry powder inhaler (DPI) engine delivering large volumes of biologic and mRNA molecules in a single inhalation
|'First of its kind' inhaler to reshape respiratory drug delivery - Med-Tech Insights
|AlveoGene
|AVG-002
|Novel inhaled gene therapy for lethal neonatal Surfactant Protein B (SP-B) deficiency.
|US FDA grants rare paediatric disease designation to AlveoGene's novel, inhaled gene therapy, AVG-002 for lethal neonatal surfactant protein B deficiency
Recent Developments
- In September 2025, novel nebulized antibiotic therapy was developed by a Hyderabad startup for the treatment of pneumonia. This development was supported by the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. In April 2025, Aspiro Therapeutics was established by Tech Launch Arizona. It is a biotech startup that will be focusing on developing innovative inhaled therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)and asthma.
Market Value Chain Analysis
R&D
The development of highly efficient drug delivery systems through advancements in device engineering and nanotechnology to enhance the therapeutic outcomes and reduce the side effects by providing targeted and optimal lung deposition of the drugs is the focus of R&D for inhaled therapy in respiratory diseases.
Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.
Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals
The confirmation of the therapeutic equivalence, safety, and efficacy of drug formulation and specific delivery device is the main focus in the clinical trials and regulatory approval of the inhalation therapy in respiratory diseases.
Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.
Patient Support and Services
The patient support and services for inhaled therapy in respiratory diseases consist of personalized programs like pulmonary rehabilitation, continuous monitoring and adherence with the diagnostic health tool and telehealth, and comprehensive education for patients in inhaler techniques.
Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.
Top vendors and Their Offerings
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): The company has launched products such as Anoro Ellipta, Benlysta, Benlysta, Flixotide/Flovent, Nucala, Relvar/Breo Ellipta, Seretide/Advair, Trelegy Ellipta, and Ventolin. AstraZeneca: Products like Saphnelo, TULIP 1 & TULIP 2 AZALEA, Tezspire, NAVIGATOR DIRECTION, tozorakimab OBERON TITANIA PROSPERO MIRANDA, and tozorakimab TILIA are developed by the company and are in phase 3 clinical trials. Boehringer Ingelheim: Products such as Atrovent, Berodual, Berotec, Combivent, Respimat, Spiriva, Spiolto, and Striverdi are launched by the company. Cipla: The company has launched products such as Synchrobreath, Seroflo Autohaler, Triohale, Duonase, Tiova pMDI, and Transparent Rotahaler. Roche/Genentech: The company has contributed to the market with the launch of products like Pulmozyme (dornase alfa).
Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market Key Players List
- Chiesi Farmaceutici Teva Pharmaceutical/ProAir Digihaler Novartis Viatris/Mylan Insmed Vertex Pharmaceuticals PARI GmbH Philips Respironics Omron Healthcare Aptar Pharma Nemera Vectura Group/specialist inhalation formulators Propeller Health (part of ResMed) Adherium Catalent/Lonza (CDMO partners)
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
The global respiratory disease vaccine market
The respiratory drugs market
The respiratory devices market
The global lung disease therapeutics market
The global ankylosing spondylitis market
The U.S. clinical trials market size
The oncolytic virus CDMO services market
The modified antibody market size
The asthma and COPD medicines market
The global cell & gene therapy logistics market
Segments Covered in The Report
By Drug Class/Therapy Type
- Short-acting & Long-acting Bronchodilators (SABA/LABA/SAMA/LAMA) SABA (short-acting β2 agonists) LABA (long-acting β2 agonists) SAMA/LAMA (antimuscarinics/long-acting muscarinic antagonists) Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS) Combination Inhalers (ICS/LABA, LABA/LAMA, ICS/LABA/LAMA) Nebulized Antibiotics & Antimicrobials (e.g., tobramycin, liposomal aminoglycosides) Mucolytics & Enzymatic Therapies (e.g., dornase alfa) Inhaled Biologics & Nucleic-Acid Therapies Inhaled monoclonal antibodies, inhaled peptides, inhaled RNA/DNA therapeutics Supportive/Rescue Therapies & Others (bronchodilator combos, adjuncts)
By Delivery Device Type
- Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDI) pressurised MDIs (pMDI) with propellants digital/M2M-enabled MDIs (dose counters, sensors) Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI) single-dose, multi-dose reservoirs/cartridges Nebulizers jet nebulisers, ultrasonic, mesh nebulisers Soft-Mist Inhalers (SMI) Smart/Digital Inhaler Add-ons & Connected Devices integrated sensors, adherence platforms, data analytics
By Indication/Clinical Use
- COPD Asthma Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis & NTM/Chronic Pulmonary Infections Pulmonary Hypertension & Other Niche Indications Acute Respiratory Infections/Hospital-administered inhaled therapies
By End User/Distribution Channel
- Retail/Outpatient Pharmacies (Prescription & OTC) Hospitals & Acute Care Settings Homecare & Long-term Care E-commerce/Online Pharmacies & Direct-to-Patient
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.Access the Dashboard:
About UsTowards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738
North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44
APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04Web:
Our Trusted Data PartnersPrecedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment