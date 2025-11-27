Inhaled Therapy In Respiratory Disease Market To Grow USD 16.22 Billion By 2034

Quick Facts Table

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Inhaled Therapy in the Respiratory Disease Market?

Smart inhalers: Networked "smart" inhalers that track usage, monitor compliance, and provide reminders are a significant trend, enhancing treatment effectiveness and patient adherence.

Advanced nebulisers: Technologies like vibrating mesh and ultrasonic nebulisers are gaining traction due to their improved efficiency, portability, and reduced treatment time.

Product formulation: Dry powder inhalers have the largest market share among drug formulations and are expected to continue growing at the fastest rate.

Patient-centric devices: There is a growing demand for patient-friendly and portable devices that allow for easier and more convenient treatment, supporting home-based care.

What Is the Growing Challenge in the Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market?

Challenges in the inhaled therapy market include technical difficulties in drug formulation and delivery to the lungs, physiological barriers like mucus and airway narrowing, and patient-related issues such as poor inhaler technique and adherence. Additionally, the market faces regulatory hurdles and high costs associated with development and ensuring proper device usage.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market in 2024?

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific inhaled therapy for respiratory diseases market is expected to grow rapidly due to high rates of respiratory illnesses like asthma and COPD, driven by factors such as increasing air pollution and a growing ageing population. Key drivers include government initiatives to improve healthcare access, rapid urbanisation, and the growing adoption of telemedicine, which is also expanding access to inhalers and related monitoring solutions.

Segmental Insights

By Drug Class/Therapy Type,

By Delivery Device Type,

The metered-dose inhalers (MDI) segment held approximately a 35% share in the inhaled therapy in the respiratory disease market in 2024. MDIs remain one of the most widely used inhalation devices due to ease of use, portability, and broad drug compatibility. Growth is also supported by the shift toward low-global-warming-potential propellants and improved formulation technologies that enhance dose consistency and environmental compliance.

The smart/digital inhaler add-ons & connected devices segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Smart inhalers and digital add-ons integrate sensors and connectivity to track usage patterns, monitor adherence, and support remote disease management. These devices are increasingly adopted in chronic respiratory care, enabling personalised monitoring and improving treatment outcomes through real-time data integration with clinical platforms.

By Indication/Clinical Use Type,

The COPD segment held an approximate 38% share in the market in 2024. COPD accounts for the largest share due to its chronic progression and high global patient population, requiring maintenance therapy with long-acting bronchodilators and combination inhaled regimens. Rising hospitalisations and emphasis on early intervention further drive uptake of advanced inhaled formulations and digital adherence tools.

By End User/Distribution Channel Type,

The retail/outpatient pharmacies (prescription & OTC) segment held an approximate 60% share in the global inhaled therapy in respiratory disease market in 2024. Retail and outpatient pharmacies dominate distribution due to high prescription volumes for chronic respiratory diseases and growing availability of OTC inhaled relievers. Convenience, refill adherence programs, and pharmacist-led patient education further strengthen this channel's market role.

The home care & long-term care segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Home care and long-term care segments are expanding as chronic respiratory patients shift toward home-based disease management supported by portable inhalers, nebulisers, and digital monitoring solutions. Ageing populations and healthcare system cost-reduction initiatives accelerate the adoption of remote inhaled therapy management.

Latest Advancements in the Market

Company Product Application Source Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical HRS-9821 An inhaled dual phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3/4 inhibitor for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Hengrui's HRS-9821: Pioneering Inhalation Therapy and Cementing Respiratory Leadership in China Cambridge Healthcare Innovations (CHI) Quattrii First-ever dry powder inhaler (DPI) engine delivering large volumes of biologic and mRNA molecules in a single inhalation 'First of its kind' inhaler to reshape respiratory drug delivery - Med-Tech Insights AlveoGene AVG-002 Novel inhaled gene therapy for lethal neonatal Surfactant Protein B (SP-B) deficiency. US FDA grants rare paediatric disease designation to AlveoGene's novel, inhaled gene therapy, AVG-002 for lethal neonatal surfactant protein B deficiency

Recent Developments



In September 2025, novel nebulized antibiotic therapy was developed by a Hyderabad startup for the treatment of pneumonia. This development was supported by the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. In April 2025, Aspiro Therapeutics was established by Tech Launch Arizona. It is a biotech startup that will be focusing on developing innovative inhaled therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)and asthma.

Market Value Chain Analysis

R&D

The development of highly efficient drug delivery systems through advancements in device engineering and nanotechnology to enhance the therapeutic outcomes and reduce the side effects by providing targeted and optimal lung deposition of the drugs is the focus of R&D for inhaled therapy in respiratory diseases.

Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals

The confirmation of the therapeutic equivalence, safety, and efficacy of drug formulation and specific delivery device is the main focus in the clinical trials and regulatory approval of the inhalation therapy in respiratory diseases.

Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Patient Support and Services

The patient support and services for inhaled therapy in respiratory diseases consist of personalized programs like pulmonary rehabilitation, continuous monitoring and adherence with the diagnostic health tool and telehealth, and comprehensive education for patients in inhaler techniques.

Key Players: GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Top vendors and Their Offerings



GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): The company has launched products such as Anoro Ellipta, Benlysta, Benlysta, Flixotide/Flovent, Nucala, Relvar/Breo Ellipta, Seretide/Advair, Trelegy Ellipta, and Ventolin.

AstraZeneca: Products like Saphnelo, TULIP 1 & TULIP 2 AZALEA, Tezspire, NAVIGATOR DIRECTION, tozorakimab OBERON TITANIA PROSPERO MIRANDA, and tozorakimab TILIA are developed by the company and are in phase 3 clinical trials.

Boehringer Ingelheim: Products such as Atrovent, Berodual, Berotec, Combivent, Respimat, Spiriva, Spiolto, and Striverdi are launched by the company.

Cipla: The company has launched products such as Synchrobreath, Seroflo Autohaler, Triohale, Duonase, Tiova pMDI, and Transparent Rotahaler. Roche/Genentech: The company has contributed to the market with the launch of products like Pulmozyme (dornase alfa).



Inhaled Therapy in Respiratory Disease Market Key Players List



Chiesi Farmaceutici

Teva Pharmaceutical/ProAir Digihaler

Novartis

Viatris/Mylan

Insmed

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

PARI GmbH

Philips Respironics

Omron Healthcare

Aptar Pharma

Nemera

Vectura Group/specialist inhalation formulators

Propeller Health (part of ResMed)

Adherium Catalent/Lonza (CDMO partners)



Segments Covered in The Report

By Drug Class/Therapy Type



Short-acting & Long-acting Bronchodilators (SABA/LABA/SAMA/LAMA)

SABA (short-acting β2 agonists)

LABA (long-acting β2 agonists)

SAMA/LAMA (antimuscarinics/long-acting muscarinic antagonists)

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Combination Inhalers (ICS/LABA, LABA/LAMA, ICS/LABA/LAMA)

Nebulized Antibiotics & Antimicrobials (e.g., tobramycin, liposomal aminoglycosides)

Mucolytics & Enzymatic Therapies (e.g., dornase alfa)

Inhaled Biologics & Nucleic-Acid Therapies

Inhaled monoclonal antibodies, inhaled peptides, inhaled RNA/DNA therapeutics Supportive/Rescue Therapies & Others (bronchodilator combos, adjuncts)



By Delivery Device Type



Metered-Dose Inhalers (MDI)

pressurised MDIs (pMDI) with propellants

digital/M2M-enabled MDIs (dose counters, sensors)

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)

single-dose, multi-dose reservoirs/cartridges

Nebulizers

jet nebulisers, ultrasonic, mesh nebulisers

Soft-Mist Inhalers (SMI)

Smart/Digital Inhaler Add-ons & Connected Devices integrated sensors, adherence platforms, data analytics

By Indication/Clinical Use



COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Bronchiectasis & NTM/Chronic Pulmonary Infections

Pulmonary Hypertension & Other Niche Indications Acute Respiratory Infections/Hospital-administered inhaled therapies

By End User/Distribution Channel



Retail/Outpatient Pharmacies (Prescription & OTC)

Hospitals & Acute Care Settings

Homecare & Long-term Care E-commerce/Online Pharmacies & Direct-to-Patient

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



