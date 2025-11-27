BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA) Convenes First Council Meeting In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA) successfully convened its inaugural Council Meeting at the BIFA+ Global Headquarters in United Arab Emirates, with the participation of official representatives from China, marking a defining moment in the Alliance's mission to reshape international football diplomacy and cooperation across the Global South.

The meeting at the BIFA+ Headquarters in UAE highlighted the growing cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China in promoting sports, cultural, and technological collaboration under the BIFA & BIFA+ project framework, reinforcing its role as a global platform connecting the peoples of the Global South.

Held under the theme“Deepening Sports Synergy and Promoting Diversified Development,” the meeting reflected on the milestones achieved since the establishment of BIFA & BIFA+ and mapped out its strategic roadmap for 2026–2027. This session injected new momentum into cross-border collaboration between BRICS and BRICS+ nations in sports, culture, health, and technology.

In 2026, the BIFA+ project will unveil the BRICS Football International Village project at its headquarters in UAE - an ambitious initiative that integrates sports, culture, innovation, and health into a unified“BIFA+ ecosystem.”

The initiative will establish regional headquarters across the UAE, China, Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa, creating a coordinated operational network to nurture talent and amplify impact.

The project will introduce an innovative“Sports + Culture + Health + Technology” model, featuring daytime cultural exhibitions, economic summits, and AI innovation forums, alongside the establishment of a BRICS Cultural Corridor highlighting the football heritage, urban innovation, and cultural artistry of member nations.

Evenings will come alive with the BRICS Football Cup Invitational Tournament, showcasing the spirit of unity through sport. The year will culminate in the BIFA+ Global Launch Ceremony in UAE - officially inaugurating the first BRICS Cup Football Tournament, uniting teams from BRICS countries.

Building on this momentum, 2027 will mark a major expansion phase as China hosts the BRICS Summit and BIFA activities across its key cities. Ms. Wang Min, Chair of BIFA China, announced that national champion city teams from BRICS countries will compete, blending athletic excellence with cultural exchange.

BIFA China will adopt a forward-looking model of“Football + Urban Culture + New Media,” using digital storytelling, live streaming, and social engagement to expand the BRICS Cup's global appeal - turning it into one of the most culturally resonant sporting events of the Global South.

BIFA's growth strategy is anchored in its“three-wheel drive” of sports, culture, and technology - a framework that ensures holistic and sustainable development across all member nations.

The First Council Meeting represents more than an administrative milestone; it symbolizes a collective awakening - the uniting of diverse nations through football diplomacy, shared values, and a commitment to equity and innovation.

, Founder and President of BIFA & BIFA+ and Executive VP of BRICS International Alliance, stated:“From our headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, BIFA will use football as a vessel to deepen cooperation among BRICS and BRICS+ partners across multiple sectors - sports, culture, health, and digital innovation. BIFA will become a dynamic platform empowering BRICS cooperation, a strong bridge connecting nations, and a lasting force supporting the well-being of BRICS people.”

The BRICS International Football Alliance was founded with the guidance and support of Ms. Larisa Zelentsova, President of the International Alliance of BRICS Strategic Projects (Russia), and under the leadership of Mr. Salem Almazaini.

Under the leadership of Mr. Salem Almazaini, Founder and President of BIFA & BIFA+, the Alliance has grown into a dynamic bridge between nations - advancing football as a universal language of diplomacy, inclusion, and sustainable development.

Since its inception, BIFA has embodied the principles of the“Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Sports and Sports Culture among BRICS Countries.” It has strengthened people-to-people ties, fostered intercultural dialogue, and positioned football as a driver of socio-economic progress across continents.