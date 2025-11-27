West Bengal CID Arrests One In Assam For Rs 35 Lakh Cyber Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested one person from Assam on charges of cyber fraud by creating a fake investment app, police sources said on Thursday.

The arrest was made by a team of CID in Assam on Wednesday.

A person named Zahirul Islam was arrested from Assam's Dispur.

The accused person's house is located in Kamrup district.

The investigators have asked the court to bring the accused to West Bengal on transit remand.

According to sources, the fraudsters had launched a fake app using the name of a company that invests in the stock market and mutual funds.

It is alleged that the fraudsters had swindled Rs 35 lakh from a doctor from Barasat in North 24 Parganas district through that app.

According to CID sources, four people have already been arrested in this case.

This time, the CID arrested another accused following a raid in Assam.

According to sources in the investigating agency, the fraudsters used to lure people to invest through that fake app by advertising on Facebook.

A resident of Barasat and doctor by profession, Rajkumar Bhattacharya fell into that trap.

The fraudsters added him to a WhatsApp group where he was told that online investment training would be provided in that group.

Taking that opportunity, Rajkumar was misled and made to invest in stages for more than two months.

Allegedly, the fraudsters took a total of Rs 35 lakh from him in ten stages.

After learning that he has been cheated, the doctor filed a complaint at the Barasat Cyber ​​Crime Police Station.

Later, on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the investigation was transferred to the CID.

The investigators had already arrested four persons during the course of its investigation.

According to sources, Debashis Roy was arrested in March this year, Prosenjit Ranjan Nath was arrested from Alipore in June, while Amit Ghosh and Riaz Ahmed were arrested from Garden Reach in July.

The arrested Amit is a bank employee by profession.

The investigators obtained more information by interrogating the four arrested people and came to know the name of another accused Zahirul Islam.

Based on that information, a team of CID raided Assam.