Arab League To Commemorate International Day Of Solidarity With Palestinian People

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo, Egypt: The General Secretariat of the Arab League will hold an event next Sunday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The event will be attended by permanent representatives to the Arab League, members of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Egypt, representatives of Arab and international organizations, and numerous public figures.

In a statement on Thursday, the League indicated that this comes in response to the United Nations General Assembly resolution of 1977, which designated this day for annual observance.

The event aims to reaffirm the justness of the Palestinian cause and express solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle to end the occupation, attain freedom, and achieve independence.

It also seeks to support their efforts to establish an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The statement added that the event will feature political messages of solidarity with the Palestinian people from the Arab League, the United Nations, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Palestine, Al-Azhar, and the Coptic Orthodox Church.

The event will also feature a short film produced by the General Secretariat of the Arab League (Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories Sector), highlighting the decades-long suffering of the Palestinian people, including ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, and the denial of their right to self-determination as a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation.

It also pays tribute to those around the world who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, and who uphold the values of humanity, justice, and respect for human rights.

Furthermore, an art and photography exhibition on the Palestinian cause will be organized in cooperation with the Permanent Mission of the State of Palestine to the Arab League. Several institutions will be honored for their efforts in supporting and providing relief to the Palestinian people, and certain segments of Palestinian society will be recognized for their resilience and sacrifices.