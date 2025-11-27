Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Congress Delegation
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Thursday with a delegation of their Excellencies members of the Congress of the United States of America, including Laurel Lee, Marlin Stutzman, Abraham Hamadeh, Ryan Zinke and Lance Gooden, on the occasion of their visit to the country.
The meeting discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them. It also discussed regional developments, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
