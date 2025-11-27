Ontario's Housing Slowdown Fuels A Renovation Revival

MENAFN - GetNews) Homeowners shift from building new to enhancing what they have-investing in energy-efficient upgrades that improve comfort and value.







Ontario's housing market continues to cool, with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC ) projecting a fourth consecutive annual decline in housing starts across Ontario's central markets. The slowdown-driven by weaker condominium activity, high financing costs, and limited land availability-comes even as resale conditions begin to recover and affordability pressures persist. With new home construction struggling to gain momentum, more Ontarians are focusing on modernizing the homes they already own.

Nationwide, private renovation spending is estimated at $54 billion in 2025 (IBISWorld ), reinforcing that upgrades and retrofits are becoming the preferred path to improving comfort, efficiency, and property value. In Ontario, renovation costs have surged more than 90% since 2017 (Statistics Canada ), but modest declines early this year (–0.3% provincially; –0.5% in Toronto) suggest a more stable environment for homeowners to invest in upgrades. Popular projects include energy-efficient windows, enhanced insulation, and soundproofing improvements, reflecting the province's shift toward long-term livability over new construction.

This“renovation-first” mindset is shaping a new era for home improvement, and Clera Windows + Doors' Brilliance Windows are designed for it. Built in Ontario and backed by almost 50 years of local manufacturing expertise, Brilliance integrates modern thermal and acoustic engineering to meet evolving homeowner priorities.

“We're seeing a clear pivot from new builds to smarter, sustainability-driven renovations,” said Adam Kwasnicki, VP, Sales and Marketing, at Clera Windows + Doors.“Brilliance is our response to that shift, offering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions that enhance comfort and elevate the value of existing homes.”

As market conditions stabilize and government incentives continue to promote energy-efficient home upgrades, the outlook for Ontario's renovation market remains strong through 2026. For homeowners looking to reduce energy use and modernize their property, Clera's Brilliance windows stand ready to support that transition.

About Clera Windows + Doors

Founded in 1978, Clera Windows + Doors is one of Ontario's leading vinyl window and door manufacturers, known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and energy efficiency. Every product is designed, engineered, and manufactured in Ontario to exceed industry standards for energy efficiency, durability, and acoustic performance. With a fully integrated operation-from design and manufacturing to installation and service-Clera provides homeowners with durable, customizable solutions built for the Canadian climate.