Uzbekistan Unveils Growth In Trade With France
This was announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the official ceremony of receiving credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Uzbekistan, including Walid Fouque, the Ambassador of the French Republic.
Speaking about cooperation with France, the president emphasized that active political dialogue has elevated bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership. He noted that the first meeting of the Strategic Planning Group was held last month, marking an important step in deepening long-term cooperation.
President Mirziyoyev stressed that the Cooperation Program with the French Development Agency (AFD), approved until 2030, is already creating new opportunities in key sectors, while the launch of the joint Uzbek–French university marks a new stage in strengthening educational and scientific exchanges.
He emphasized the need to hold the first meeting of the Joint Investment Council and the Interregional Forum next year to expand economic and regional cooperation.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France has surged in recent years, with the total portfolio of joint projects involving leading French companies and institutions now exceeding an impressive $10 billion.
