Middle Corridor Transit Capacity Likely To Triple By 2030, Marta Kos Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Cargo along the Middle Corridor has grown fourfold between 2022 and today, and by 2030 it could again triple if the right investments are made to increase capacity and close gaps, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said at the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum in Tashkent, Trend reports via the European Commission.

Kos emphasized that reliable transport routes connecting Europe and Asia bring about both geopolitical and economic advantages for all countries along the corridor.

“We have all learned the hard way that excessive dependencies make us vulnerable. Investments in transport, digital, and energy connectivity create more options and reduce the risk of pressure. We need a credible, long-term alternative to the Northern Corridor,” she noted.

Meanwhile, from November 25 through 27, Kos and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela visited Uzbekistan to advance the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor-a flagship element of the EU's Global Gateway strategy aimed at enabling Europe–Central Asia transit within 15 days.

On November 26–27, the Commissioners took part in the 3rd EU–Central Asia Economic Forum and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum in Tashkent, hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan and the European Union. The events brought together partners from the EU, the Black Sea region, and Central Asia to discuss cooperation in transport, trade, energy, and digital connectivity.