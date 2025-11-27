403
Minister Al-Huwaila Visits Social Development Administration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila on Thursday called for facilitating social service transactions for families.
The minister, in a press statement during a field tour to the public administration for social development including the departments for family care, charities and private associations, affirmed that her inspection was intended to improve the services for the beneficiaries.
Al-Huwaila added that she examined at the family care division mechanisms of receiving the cases, tasks of providing social and psychological care, urging to overhaul digital services.
She stressed during her visit to the department of private associations on necessity of empowering the social associations and expanding partnerships to support sustainable social development. (end)
