Kuwait Amir Condoles With Chinese President On Hong Kong Fire


2025-11-27 09:03:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, expressing condolences on the huge fire that gutted a residential complex in Hong Kong leaving scores of victims and injured.
His Highness the Amir prayed to families of the victims so they may patiently cope with tragedy and wished the injured quick recovery. (end)
