403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Condoles With Chinese President On Hong Kong Fire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, expressing condolences on the huge fire that gutted a residential complex in Hong Kong leaving scores of victims and injured.
His Highness the Amir prayed to families of the victims so they may patiently cope with tragedy and wished the injured quick recovery. (end)
and
His Highness the Amir prayed to families of the victims so they may patiently cope with tragedy and wished the injured quick recovery. (end)
and
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment