Rpt To Omit Unecessary Word

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-11-27 09:03:25
Kuwait Crown Prince condoles with Chinese president on Hong Kong fire

KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable to President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, expressing condolences on the huge fire that gutted a residential complex in Hong Kong leaving scores of victims and injured.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the injured quick recovery. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

