China Warns Japan Of Heavy Price For Intervention Into Taiwan Question
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The Chinese Ministry of Defense on Thursday warned Japan that should it dare to cross the red line regarding Taiwan question, it is destined to pay a "heavy price".
"The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, and how to solve the Taiwan question has nothing to do with Japan," Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a news conference, according to Xinhua news agency.
The spokesman's remarks came in response to the progress of an alleged Japanese plan to station medium-range surface-to-air missiles at Yonaguni Island about 110 kilometers east of China's Taiwan region.
Jiang recalled that this year marks the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration, criticizing Japan for suggesting military intervention into Taiwan, instead of repenting for "its war crimes of invading and colonizing Taiwan".
He underlined that the People's Liberation Army has strong capabilities and reliable means to defeat any aggressors.
"We urge the Japanese side to fully repent for its war crimes and immediately abandon dangerous attempts. Any attempt to repeat the evil path of aggression and expansion and undermine the post-WWII international order will not succeed," he said. (end)
