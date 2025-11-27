Anthem And Chartier Partner To Build Life-Sized Gingerbread House At Calgary's Holiday Wonder Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Properties and Chartier bakery are teaming up to build a show-stopping baked sensation at Holiday Wonder - a life-sized gingerbread house that will serve as the centerpiece of the festive, family-friendly event at BMO Centre, from November 27 to January 3.

As the title sponsor of the gingerbread house, Anthem Properties, a leading homebuilder in Alberta, took on the design and build of the structure. Chartier is adding some spice by providing hundreds of pounds of gingerbread to complete this magical holiday masterpiece.

“One of the sweeter houses we have built, this project is a reminder that homes are where we celebrate with family and friends during the holidays,” said Anthem's Senior Vice President of Alberta House Building, Craig Dickie.“Lending our team's time and expertise to this is a wonderful way for us to spread some cheer and give back to the Calgary community.”

“The team at Chartier are incredibly honoured to be creating all of the gingerbread for the Holiday Wonder life-size gingerbread house,” said Chartier's owner, Cindy Chartier.“It's a dream project for our team, and we're grateful to the organizers and to Anthem for supporting a local business, and trusting us with such a big, showpiece moment.”

“The life-sized gingerbread house has been a true passion project, and we are thrilled to have partnered with Anthem Properties to bring this festive vision to life at Holiday Wonder,” said Holiday Wonder's Show Director, Anil Permaul.“Their support-along with the incredible contributions from Chartier and Integrity Building Products-made this magical creation possible. It has already become one of Holiday Wonder's standout features, and we can't wait for Calgary to experience it this holiday season.”

In honour of the build and to spread the joy of the season even further, Anthem will be giving away mini gingerbread houses at all its Calgary showhomes, while supplies last.

Media Preview

Media are invited to an exclusive sneak peek of the Gingerbread House at Holiday Wonder on Thursday, November 27, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the BMO Centre, Halls A1 & A2. Representatives from Anthem and Chartier will be available for interviews and photo opportunities.

About Anthem:

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company of 850+ people driven by creativity, passion, and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 400 residential and commercial projects across North America. Our growing residential portfolio includes 44,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from mixed-use residential to townhome, rental and single-family homes. We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space, and our land portfolio includes more than 60 communities, spanning 9,100 acres across Canada and the United States. We are Growing Places.

About Chartier:

Chartier is a premium custom bakery based in Calgary. It's run by Cindy Chartier, whose baking roots trace back to her grandfather, a wedding cake baker in 1950s Montreal. She blends old family recipes with refined French techniques, working with premium ingredients.

Chartier is known for Cindy's exquisite custom cakes and handcrafted sugar work. Clients love Chartier for their fresh, never-too-sweet desserts and their ability to handle a variety of custom dietary needs. chartieryyc / @chartieryyc

Media contact:

Anthem Properties

Megan Starke, Director, Marketing

403.998.2117 ...