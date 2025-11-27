Weekend Binge: 7 Must-Watch Horror Movies For The Ultimate Scare Marathon

This coming weekend will probably have all the ingredients for some horrible escapism to avoid reality, and what could be better than a horror film marathon? Such a marathon has everything from nightmares, jump scares, and thrills, to intense psychological ones, covering everything from supernatural encounters to intense survival stories. Here are seven horrible films that will surely keep you wide awake.

7 Must-Watch Horror Movies for the Ultimate Scare Marathon

1. Hereditary

Hereditary is a modern-day horror extravaganza, which deals with grief, trauma, and sinister family secrets. It has that unsettling tension and that shocking end-finally making it one of the most disturbing movies of the decade.

2. Conjuring

Based on other real-life hauntings and paranormal cases, The Conjuring features demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren as they travel to investigate a really troubling haunting. What makes this worth watching by every horror lover is the suspense-generating and eerie sound design and smartly constructed scare.

3. A Quiet Place

This tension-packed survival thriller is set in a world where blind creatures hunt by sound. The narrative is devoid of any dialogue and builds jaw-tightening tension, producing a perfect picture of an enveloping kind of terror that keeps audiences at the edges of their seats.

4. It

Based on Stephen King's landmark novel, It follows the group of kids pitted against the shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise. Emotional with creepy imagery and unforgettable, terrifying scares, It marries coming-of-age storytelling with raw terror.

5. The Witch

The Witch takes place in 1630 New England and evokes fear through estrangement, paranoia, and slow-burning dread. It is hauntingly filmed, chillingly sound-tracked, and adds a wonderfully eerie flavor to your marathons.

6. Train to Busan

From this people, one expects a sharp, modern zombie thriller with a twist of humanism. Train to Busan has drama, emotional-melodrama fireworks, and high octane action without letting the passenger rest for a moment with brilliantly-paced narrative, character arcs, and terrifying zombies.

7. Insidious

Insidious entraps the supernatural horror grippingly-perhaps exploring astral projection, demonic entities, and a family that desperately attempts to save their child. It has all the basis for a late-night watch as its jump scares, creepy score, and dark world-building do it all.