NATO, Ukraine start initiative to boost battlefield technology
(MENAFN) NATO and Ukraine on Wednesday introduced UNITE-Brave NATO, a joint initiative aimed at rapidly advancing innovative defense technologies and enhancing interoperability between Ukrainian and allied forces.
The program represents the first NATO-Ukraine framework focused specifically on scaling prototypes and tested military technologies, according to alliance statements. Ukraine’s defense-tech cluster Brave1 will coordinate the project from Kyiv, while NATO’s Communications and Information Agency will manage the first competitive funding round.
The inaugural competition will prioritize technologies that counter unmanned aerial systems, strengthen air defense, and secure frontline communications—critical areas for current battlefield operations. Ukrainian and allied companies can compete for joint grants totaling €10 million ($11.5 million), equally financed by NATO and Ukraine. Registration will open online in the coming weeks, with proposals due in February 2026. If the pilot phase succeeds, funding could rise to €50 million ($55 million) in 2026. NATO will draw its share from its Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation will match the investment.
NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska highlighted the program’s benefits, noting it addresses immediate battlefield needs while providing the alliance with “invaluable lessons in real time.” Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov welcomed the initiative, saying: “We appreciate that NATO is fostering this brand new partnership with Ukraine in the field of innovations. This cooperation will accelerate the development of cutting-edge defense technologies and strengthen interoperability.” He added that the project will contribute to a “more resilient, adaptive, and technologically advanced defense architecture for the entire Euro-Atlantic community.”
Winners of the first competition will be announced in spring 2026 at the second NATO-Ukraine Defense Innovators Forum, with additional program phases to be detailed throughout the year.
