Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits And Initiates Ground Gravity Survey On The Corvo Uranium Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce exploration permits have been received for the Corvo Uranium Project ("", or the ""), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE) (""). Work programs under the 18-month permit will include high-resolution geophysical surveys and the Company's first drill program on the Project beginning in January 2026.

The Company contracted MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. (" MWH ") to complete an extensive 50 m x 200 m ground gravity survey covering more than 29 km of conductive strike length, which will aid in identifying density anomalies that may represent hydrothermal alteration systems coinciding with uranium fertile electromagnetic (" EM ") conductor trends. MWH mobilized to the Project on November 24, 2025, and the survey will comprise more than 5,000 individual gravity measurement stations.

Following completion of the gravity survey, a skid-assisted diamond drill program totalling approximately 3,000 metres is planned for winter 2026, which will mark the first drill program on the Project in more than 40 years. Drilling will target high-priority areas including the never-before-drilled Manhattan Showing and other newly-identified radioactive occurrences across the property. Outcrop grab samples collected earlier this year returned uranium assays reaching a maximum of 8.10% U3O8 at the Manhattan Showing 1.

"The gravity survey now underway will further refine our target areas for drilling in Q1 2026," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. "Layering the new density results with the EM data from the Xcite TDEM survey we completed earlier this year, in addition to the surficial geological information gathered during our prospecting program will provide multiple high-priority drill targets for our maiden drill campaign this winter."







Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine and 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ").

2025 Exploration Programs

Earlier this year, the Company contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Corvo Project. The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-kms with a traverse line spacing of 100 m and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m. The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of more than 29 kilometres of conductive trends on the project.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is being completed to integrate historical surveys with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling in 2026.

In July of 2025, Standard Uranium completed the Company's first prospecting and mapping program on the project with the objective of ground-truth sampling historical uranium showings including the Manhattan Showing, which returned results up to 59,800 ppm uranium (total digestion) 2. The Company identified zones of off-scale** radioactivity (>65,535 cps on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spec) and collected hand samples which returned results ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U3O8 1, the highest grades ever reported on the project. New drill targets were developed based on previously undocumented radioactive showings, and an NI 43-101 technical report was filed on the project, highlighting high-grade surface mineralization at the Manhattan Showing 3.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Radioactive samples were tested using the ICP1 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U3O8 assay (reported in wt.%). SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project,

2 SMDI# 2052: & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

3 News Release: Standard Uranium Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Corvo Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan,

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 65,535 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "off-scale".

***The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be "anomalous".

