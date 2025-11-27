Galloper Gold Completes Debt Settlement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Galloper Gold Corp. () (the "" or "") announces that, further to its news release of November 19, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares (each a "") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.065 per Share to settle debt owing pursuant to past management services provided to the Company for a total amount of $65,000 (excluding goods and services tax) (the "").

Hratch Jabrayan, the CEO and a director of the Company, was the sole creditor in the Debt Settlement and received 1,000,000 Shares. As a result, the Debt Settlement is considered a related party transaction (as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied upon section 5.5(b) the "Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets" and 5.7(a) the "Fair Market Value Not More than $2,500,000" and exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, under MI 61-101.

The Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months following the closing of the Debt Settlement in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper recently completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012, completing six holes with results pending.

