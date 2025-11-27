Latvia To Provide EUR 15M For Drones To Ukraine Next Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made the remarks at a joint briefing with her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, in Kyiv on Thursday, November 27, Ukrinform reports.

Braze explained that the funding would ensure sufficient capacity and support the latest scientific and innovative research, so that the results could be applied on the battlefield and help Ukraine defend itself.

She also said that Latvia would provide an additional EUR 5 million to supply further resources, including rehabilitation for Ukrainian soldiers in Latvia, and noted that the country would continue training Ukrainian military personnel. She added that Latvia could train or provide rehabilitation for 4,000 soldiers per year, and if necessary, this number could be increased.

Latvia provides additional EUR 125,000 for Ukraine's energy sector restoration

Sybiha, for his part, noted that Latvia delivered 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year. He added that both sides had discussed accelerating their production and delivery in 2026.

Braze arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on November 26.