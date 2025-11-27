Turkic States Focus On Fortifying Media Ecosystem Out Of Necessity - MEDIA Official
Speaking on the sidelines of the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Shafiyeva emphasized that the forum plays a critical role in strengthening media and communication cooperation among the Turkic states.
“The media forum, attended by senior officials overseeing media and communications in the member states, focused on creating a secure information environment, quickly adapting to digital media trends, enhancing talent and expertise, and promoting widespread media literacy among the public,” she said.
She added that the events also highlighted the importance of expanding staff exchanges between media organizations of member states, enhancing coordinated efforts in strategic communications, and developing defense mechanisms against disinformation, marking these as top priorities for the Turkic world.
