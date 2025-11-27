Azerbaijan, Georgia Explore New Frontiers In Agricultural Trade (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation headed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, held a meeting with Georgia's Minister of Education, Science, and Youth, Givi Mikanadze, to discuss the expansion of agricultural trade during an official visit to Georgia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

The discussion centered on the implementation of student and academic staff exchange programs between universities offering agricultural training, as well as the involvement of young specialists in dual-degree programs, training, and internships. It also emphasized strengthening collaboration between scientific research institutes.

The ministers underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and Georgia's higher education institutions. This includes organizing joint scientific and practical conferences, facilitating student and faculty exchanges to improve training in veterinary sciences and other fields, and developing incentive programs to engage ethnic Azerbaijanis in Georgia in agricultural education. They also agreed on the importance of facilitating short-term reciprocal visits by university leadership to foster more dynamic and flexible collaboration between the institutions.

Subsequently, Minister Mammadov held a meeting with Gela Samkharauli, Chairman of Georgia's Parliamentary Agricultural Committee. Their discussions focused on improving the legal and regulatory framework for bilateral agricultural cooperation and ensuring the effective implementation of laws and international agreements within the sector.

The parties reaffirmed that Azerbaijan and Georgia are strategic partners, emphasizing the ongoing development of cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture. They highlighted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries provides a legal framework for their agricultural collaboration. A joint Working Group will be established to further advance this cooperation by identifying specific areas of activity.

The negotiations also covered enhancing bilateral trade in agricultural products, organizing joint measures against transboundary diseases, conducting regular information exchange, and improving legislation to support scientific research, education, and other collaborative initiatives.