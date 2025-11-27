Chinese Film Festival Kicks Off Monday In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- Screenings for the 2025 China Film Festival is scheduled to begin next Monday evening at Rainbow Theater in Amman, organized by the Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC), in cooperation with the China Cultural Center in Amman.According to a RFC statement issued Thursday, the four-day event opens with the historical war drama "Dead to Rights," directed by Shen Ao and produced in 2025. The film is in Mandarin and Japanese with Arabic subtitles and has won nine awards at Chinese film festivals, including the Golden Deer Award for Best Film at the 2025 Changchun Film Festival.The festival continues with the feature documentary "The Sinking of Lisbon Maru," directed by Fang Li, co-directed by Ming Fan and Lily Gong, and produced in 2023. The film features Mandarin, Wu Chinese, Japanese, and English dialogue with Arabic subtitles, and has received 15 awards, including the Golden Rooster for Best Documentary/Science Educational Film at the 2024 Golden Rooster Awards, and Documentary of the Year at the 2025 Shanghai International Film Festival.The program also presents the feature film "Am What I Am (2)," directed by Sun Haipeng and produced in 2025. The film is in Mandarin with Arabic subtitles and has won ten awards, including the Film of Merit Top Ten Films Award at the 2024 Shanghai Film Critics' Awards. It has also been nominated for nine awards, including the Golden Rooser for Best Animated Feature at the 2025 Golden Rooster Awards.The festival concludes next Thursday evening with the historical comedy feature "The Lychee Road," directed by Da Peng and produced in 2025. The film is in Mandarin with Arabic subtitles and has received four awards, including the WenRong TV Award for Best Producer for a Motion Picture at the 2025 Hengdian Film Festival of China. It has also been nominated for 11 awards, including Best Film at the Golden Rooster Awards of the same year.