Xi’an to Welcome New Year with Road Race

2025-11-27 07:59:20
(MENAFN) Xi’an, one of China’s historic capitals and famed for the "terracotta warriors and horses," will host a road running event at Daming Palace National Heritage Park on January 1, 2026, in celebration of the New Year.

Event organizers revealed that all the runner spots were filled within just two hours after the registration opened on Wednesday.

In addition to the main 10km race, a 4km course has been organized for participants wishing to run with their families.

Daming Palace, once the largest imperial complex of the Tang Dynasty (618–907 AD), served as a political and cultural hub for two centuries before being destroyed during wartime.

