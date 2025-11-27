403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi’an to Welcome New Year with Road Race
(MENAFN) Xi’an, one of China’s historic capitals and famed for the "terracotta warriors and horses," will host a road running event at Daming Palace National Heritage Park on January 1, 2026, in celebration of the New Year.
Event organizers revealed that all the runner spots were filled within just two hours after the registration opened on Wednesday.
In addition to the main 10km race, a 4km course has been organized for participants wishing to run with their families.
Daming Palace, once the largest imperial complex of the Tang Dynasty (618–907 AD), served as a political and cultural hub for two centuries before being destroyed during wartime.
Event organizers revealed that all the runner spots were filled within just two hours after the registration opened on Wednesday.
In addition to the main 10km race, a 4km course has been organized for participants wishing to run with their families.
Daming Palace, once the largest imperial complex of the Tang Dynasty (618–907 AD), served as a political and cultural hub for two centuries before being destroyed during wartime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment