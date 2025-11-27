403
Ajmal Perfumes Commemorates UAE National Day with a Tribute to National Pride
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 27, 2025: This UAE National Day, Ajmal Perfumes pays tribute to a nation that transformed dreams into reality through courage, unity, and an enduring vision. As the UAE proudly marks its 54th National Day, Ajmal Perfumes reflects on its own journey, one deeply intertwined with the count’y’s evolution and inspired by its remarkable spirit.
For 74 years, Ajmal Perfumes has stood for craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation. From its inception in 1951 by Late Haji Ajmal Ali in Hojai, a small town in Assam from the north-east of India, Ajmal has transformed from a small family-run business into one of the re’ion’s most renowned fragrance houses. A key milestone came in 1976, when Ajmal opened its first store in Murshid Bazar Dubai, establishing a lasting presence in the UAE. Over the year’, UAE’s progressive vision, nurturing environment, and dedication to development have played a key role ’n Ajmal’s success.
Since the inaugural of the 1st Ajmal store in Dubai, the brand has flourished alongsi’e the UAE’s own development. This year, the brand proudly marked the opening of its 70th store in Ajman, a milestone that reflects decades of customer trust, national support, and dedication to serving communities across the Emirates. Today, with more than 350 stores across the GCC and worldwide, Ajmal continues to honour its heritage while embracing modernity.
Reflecting on the occasion, Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group, said:"The UAE is a place where dreams take shape, and where tradition and innovation co’xist. Ajmal’s journey has progressed alongside this extraordinary country. From opening our first store in Dubai in 1976 to celebrating our 70th store in Ajman this year. On this National Day, we celebrate the courage, unity, and optimism that define the Emirates. Our 74-year legacy is a testament to the opportunities the UAE has offered us, and we carry its spirit into everything we create."
For generations, Ajmal has grown with the UAE, shaped by its values and inspired by its vision. Today, the brand honours everyday moments with fragrances that bring elegance, charm, and a reflection ’f the country’s soul. From the golden warmth of Aurum Elixir to the mysterious allure of The Untold Stories, each fragrance tells a story of heritage, ambition, and dreams waiting to be shared. These creations invite everyone to step into a world where every scent becomes a poetic celebration of the UAE’s journey.
